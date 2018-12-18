Hibernian vs Rangers preview: Steven Gerrard's side can ensure they stay top
Last Updated: 18/12/18 6:11pm
Rangers will stay top of the Scottish Premiership if Hibernian avoid another scalp when the two go head to head on Wednesday.
Hibs were 2-0 winners over fellow title-chasers Celtic on Sunday, hours before Rangers stormed to the top of the division with a dominating 1-0 win at home to Hamilton.
Manager Steven Gerrard is in no doubt of the task which awaits his side at Easter Road as they look to remain at the Premiership summit.
He said: "I think it is going to be a big challenge for us. They are a good team with good players. We all know this is their manager Neil Lennon's big fixture and I'm sure he will want to get one over on Rangers, so it has got all the makings of an exciting game.
"I know Neil well. I played against him, competed against him, bumped into him a few times on holiday and while out and about.
"He was a competitive player and is a competitive manager, so I am really looking forward to going toe to toe with him."
Lennon admitted he had not expected Hibs to beat Celtic on Sunday - but added that it had laid down a marker for future performances, with Rangers just as big a test in their next game.
"I didn't see Sunday's win coming to be honest but it shows what they are capable of," he said. "It's lifted the place and it's a good marker for upcoming games.
"They are big games. Obviously Rangers are in town tomorrow, then it's Livingston, Rangers again and then Hearts all before the new year, so they don't come any bigger.
"The players don't need any extra motivation. They've got to drink up the feeling they got after the game and look for more of it."
Team news
Rangers frontman Alfredo Morelos returns from suspension to rejoin Steven Gerrard's squad heading to Easter Road for Wednesday's clash with Hibernian.
The Colombia striker was ruled out of the draw with Dundee and Sunday's win over Hamilton after a suspension triggered by his sixth yellow card of the Ladbrokes Premiership campaign was doubled by his red card against Aberdeen.
Ryan Kent remains out with hamstring trouble but Gerrard hopes long-term absentee Graham Dorrans (knee) could be back by the end of next month. Fellow knee injury victim Jamie Murphy is still several months away from a return.
Opta stats
- Hibernian and Rangers played out a 5-5 draw the last time they met in the Scottish Premiership back in May, with Jamie Maclaren completing his hat-trick in stoppage time to rescue a point for Hibernian.
- Rangers are unbeaten in their last 14 visits to Hibernian in the top-flight (W10 D4) since a 1-2 defeat back in September 2006.
- Hibernian have lost just one of their last 18 home Scottish Premiership matches (W12 D5), a 0-1 defeat against St Johnstone in November.
- Rangers have lost just one of their last 10 Scottish Premiership games (W7 D2), a 0-1 defeat against Aberdeen at the start of December.
- James Tavernier has provided seven assists in the Scottish Premiership so far this season (one every 205 minutes) - more than any other player.