Hibernian vs Rangers preview: Steven Gerrard's side can ensure they stay top

Rangers will stay top of the Scottish Premiership if Hibernian avoid another scalp when the two go head to head on Wednesday.

Hibs were 2-0 winners over fellow title-chasers Celtic on Sunday, hours before Rangers stormed to the top of the division with a dominating 1-0 win at home to Hamilton.

Manager Steven Gerrard is in no doubt of the task which awaits his side at Easter Road as they look to remain at the Premiership summit.

He said: "I think it is going to be a big challenge for us. They are a good team with good players. We all know this is their manager Neil Lennon's big fixture and I'm sure he will want to get one over on Rangers, so it has got all the makings of an exciting game.

1:50 Ross McCrorie says Rangers are expecting a difficult match at Hibernian in the Scottish Premiership on Wednesday after his side went top of the table Ross McCrorie says Rangers are expecting a difficult match at Hibernian in the Scottish Premiership on Wednesday after his side went top of the table

"I know Neil well. I played against him, competed against him, bumped into him a few times on holiday and while out and about.

"He was a competitive player and is a competitive manager, so I am really looking forward to going toe to toe with him."

Lennon admitted he had not expected Hibs to beat Celtic on Sunday - but added that it had laid down a marker for future performances, with Rangers just as big a test in their next game.

"I didn't see Sunday's win coming to be honest but it shows what they are capable of," he said. "It's lifted the place and it's a good marker for upcoming games.

Neil Lennon's Hibernian had won only one of their last eight before beating Celtic

"They are big games. Obviously Rangers are in town tomorrow, then it's Livingston, Rangers again and then Hearts all before the new year, so they don't come any bigger.

"The players don't need any extra motivation. They've got to drink up the feeling they got after the game and look for more of it."

Team news

Rangers frontman Alfredo Morelos returns from suspension to rejoin Steven Gerrard's squad heading to Easter Road for Wednesday's clash with Hibernian.

Alfredo Morelos could return after his ban

The Colombia striker was ruled out of the draw with Dundee and Sunday's win over Hamilton after a suspension triggered by his sixth yellow card of the Ladbrokes Premiership campaign was doubled by his red card against Aberdeen.

Ryan Kent remains out with hamstring trouble but Gerrard hopes long-term absentee Graham Dorrans (knee) could be back by the end of next month. Fellow knee injury victim Jamie Murphy is still several months away from a return.

Opta stats