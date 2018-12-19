Steven Gerrard hopeful Graham Dorrans could return for Rangers in January

Graham Dorrans is recovering after knee surgery

Steven Gerrard has revealed Graham Dorrans could return to action next month after an injury-ravaged spell at Rangers.

The 31-year-old former Livingston, West Brom and Norwich playmaker returned to Scotland 18 months ago but has only made a limited number of appearances for Gers.

Dorrans damaged ankle ligaments in Pedro Caixinha's final game in charge against Kilmarnock in October 2017 and only managed another seven games before the end of the season, while a knee injury sustained during the summer meant he was unable to make an impact in the early days of Gerrard's tenure.

He is a player we need back as soon as possible because he helps us with his creativity and goal threat. Steven Gerrard on Graham Dorrans

A brief return to action saw him face Villarreal in the Europa League in September but he managed just two further appearances before consistent pain in his knee forced him back into the treatment room.

However, following successful surgery, Gerrard is hopeful Dorrans could return at the end of January to help boost an attack that has managed just one goal from open play in the last six games.

"Graham Dorrans is progressing well. If everything keeps going in the right direction then hopefully he will be back sometime between the end of January and beginning of February," Gerrard said ahead of Wednesday's match with Hibernian at Easter Road.

"He is a player we need back as soon as possible because he helps us at the top end of the pitch with his creativity and goal threat.

"You could see glimpses with Graham when he nearly came back earlier in the season. But you could also see in his head that the injury wasn't right.

"The sensible thing to do was to get some help off the surgeon and hopefully that's all behind him now and he can look forward to coming back and helping our final push towards the end of the season."

1:05 Steven Gerrard says his side will need to be at their best to beat Hamilton in the Scottish Premiership as they aim to return to winning ways Steven Gerrard says his side will need to be at their best to beat Hamilton in the Scottish Premiership as they aim to return to winning ways

Gerrard also expects Jamie Murphy to make a major impact when he finally returns from knee surgery.

The winger ruptured his cruciate ligament on Kilmarnock's artificial surface in August and is expected to miss most of the season.

"Jamie's working really hard, he's on double sessions and he's nine to five most days," added Gerrard.

Jamie Murphy is back in training but is expected to be out for most of the season

"He's got a really good opportunity now to do everything he needs to do to make sure his body is as strong as possible for when he comes back.

"But you can already see the benefits of all the gym work with his rehab, so I expect to see Jamie coming back firing.

"But he won't be rushed as it's a very serious injury he's had. We've missed those two."