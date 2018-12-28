Alfredo Morelos will attract January bids, says Rangers boss Steven Gerrard

0:22 Steven Gerrard says he is expecting January bids for some of his Rangers players, including star striker Alfredo Morelos Steven Gerrard says he is expecting January bids for some of his Rangers players, including star striker Alfredo Morelos

Rangers manager Steven Gerrard says he is expecting January bids for striker Alfredo Morelos.

Morelos has scored 20 goals this season in 33 games across all competitions. In the Scottish Premiership, he is the current top-scorer with 12 goals, plus seven assists, in 18 games and will be looking to trouble Glasgow rivals Celtic at Ibrox on Saturday when the two sides meet for the second time this season.

"I'm expecting bids," Gerrard said. "He's a top player. He's scored 20 goals before the turn of the year."

The 22-year-old Colombia international netted in Rangers' 1-1 Boxing Day draw with Hibernian and Gerrard thinks he will pass the 30-mark this season.

"I expect him to go on and get 30 goals," he added. "I'd be surprised if there was no bids [in January].

"I'm sure there will be bids for other players as well. That's what happens when you're surrounded by good footballers."

Morelos was the subject of an £8m bid from Beijing Renhe last January and, speaking on Monday, Gerrard said the striker was "going nowhere" in the upcoming transfer window.