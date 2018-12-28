Steven Gerrard wants Rangers fans to 'take the roof off' in Old Firm against Celtic

Steven Gerrard wants Rangers fans to "take the roof off" during Saturday's Old Firm derby against Celtic at Ibrox.

Rangers are unbeaten in their last five Scottish Premiership matches and are just three points behind leaders Celtic - who they face live on Sky Sports Football - and Gerrard wants to utilise the home crowd to give his side an advantage.

"There's no doubt about it, the atmosphere will be electric tomorrow," he said. "We need our fans right behind us, we want them to push us all the way. We want them to take the roof off."

Since climbing back to the top flight of Scottish football after their administration and subsequent liquidation, Rangers have won just one of 14 Old Firm matches, which came via a penalty shootout in the Scottish Cup semi-final in April 2016.

Celtic have won 11, including the last four, in which they have scored 12 goals to Rangers' two. The last match at Ibrox ended in a dramatic 3-2 win for the Hoops last term.

It was the green side of Glasgow that celebrated a 1-0 victory in the most recent Old Firm, Gerrard's first as Rangers manager, earlier this season with Olivier Ntcham scoring the only goal at Celtic Park in September.

"I felt as if the first 45 minutes at Celtic Park, we didn't give a true account of ourselves," Gerrard added. "We played in a shell and lacked a bit of bravery and belief in the first 45 minutes.

"We grew into the game and improved as it went on, but it wasn't enough. For me, I just hope the players give a good account of themselves [tomorrow].

"There will be a lot of opinions about our performance come the end of the game, whether we win, lose or draw. That's always the case.

"This type of fixture gets scrutinised more than any other - we're aware of that. But I have confidence and belief in my players. I know that if they bring their A game, it should be enough to get the result we want.

"I'm sure Celtic fans around the world are demanding Brendan Rodgers gets the win. It's exactly the same with Rangers fans and me. That's life in the Old Firm."

Rangers face a host of injury concerns for Saturday's derby, but Gerrard reiterated midfielder Ross McCrorie's comments on Thursday that it would not be an excuse for a poor performance.

Connor Goldson is doubtful having limped off during the Boxing Day draw with Hibernian - joining Gareth McAuley, Ryan Kent and Scott Arfield - who all face late battles for fitness, while Borna Barisic, Graham Dorrans and Jamie Murphy are all ruled out.

Reflecting on his first six months in charge as Rangers boss, Gerrard said: "We always said, certainly at the beginning of the season, looking at the first six months, we wanted to be in this position.

"I feel we're a couple results away from having a perfect six months."