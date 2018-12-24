Alfredo Morelos staying at Rangers, says Steven Gerrard

Alfredo Morelos has been in superb form for Rangers this season

Rangers manager Steven Gerrard has warned clubs interested in Alfredo Morelos that the striker is "going nowhere" in January.

Morelos, who scored twice to help Rangers come from behind to beat St Johnstone 2-1 on Sunday, was the subject of an £8m bid from Beijing Renhe last January.

Rangers assistant coach Gary McAllister anticipates further interest in the Colombia international this January after an impressive first half of the season, with the 21-year-old scoring 19 goals across all competitions.

Gerrard insists he will be "respectful" when clubs come calling, but remains resolute regarding Morelos' future.

He said: "He's a top-class finisher. He must be a nightmare to play against because I see him constantly keep giving defenders tough afternoons.

"He comes alive in the box and at big times and big moments, he has stepped up for us.

"So we're really pleased with him. All good players around the world receive interest and bids - that's football.

"I won't turn my phone off. I'll listen to what (interested clubs) have to say. He's going nowhere and that's the message."

Ryan Kent is a doubt ahead of the Christmas fixtures

Gerrard admits he is weighing up whether to gamble on Ryan Kent's fitness ahead of this week's crucial clashes with Hibernian and Celtic.

Borna Barisic has already been ruled out after suffering a hamstring complaint during Sunday's win over St Johnstone, while Scott Arfield, Gareth McAuley and Ryan Jack are also doubts.

Kent has managed just one appearance in the last six weeks, and Gerrard said: "Ryan is working hard with the physio. It's a tough one as you can't rush hamstring injuries.

"He's not a million miles away and we're analysing him every day.

"Might we take a gamble? We're always prepared to listen to the player. If the player tells us it's fine to take a risk, of course we'll listen to it. But I'll always listen to the medical department, they are the experts.

"But we have a slight advantage in that we have the winter break after these next two games then if anyone is a bit sore, we have that to fall back on. But we don't want to be careless and have someone ruled out for weeks and months."