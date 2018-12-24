Rangers v Hibernian preview: Steven Gerrard to assess Ryan Kent's fitness

Ryan Kent could feature for Rangers against Hibernian

Steven Gerrard admits he is weighing up whether to gamble on Ryan Kent's fitness for Rangers' Boxing Day clash with Hibernian at Ibrox.

Borna Barisic has already been ruled out after suffering a hamstring complaint during Sunday's win over St Johnstone while Scott Arfield, Gareth McAuley and Ryan Jack are also doubts.

Kent has managed just one appearance in the last six weeks and Gerrard said: "Ryan is working hard with the physio. It's a tough one as you can't rush hamstring injuries.

Steven Gerrard was not happy with Rangers' first-half display against St Johnstone

"He's not a million miles away and we're analysing him every day.

"Might we take a gamble? We're always prepared to listen to the player. If the player tells us it's fine to take a risk of course we'll listen to it. But I'll always listen to the medical department, they are the experts.

"But we have a slight advantage in that we have the winter break after these next two games then if anyone is a bit sore, we have that to fall back on. But we don't want to be careless and have someone ruled out for weeks and months."

Stevie Mallan is expected to return for Hibernian, having been forced to sit out Saturday's 1-1 draw with Livingston because of a groin injury.

Hibernian manager Neil Lennon should have Stevie Mallan fit for the trip to Ibrox

However, the game against Rangers may be too early for Paul Hanlon and Marvin Bartley, who are both nearing a return.

Charalampos Mavrias, Miquel Nelom, Ofir Marciano and Thomas Agyepong are still out.

Meanwhile, Alfredo Morelos was the hero for Gers as they came from behind to beat Saints 2-1 thanks to his second-half double.

The Colombian was the subject of a £8m offer from Beijing Renhe last January but Gerrard has told any clubs considering a move next month not to bother.

Gerrard wants Alfredo Morelos to stay at Rangers

He said: "He's a top-class finisher. He must be a nightmare to play against because I see him constantly keep giving defenders tough afternoons.

"He comes alive in the box and at big times and big moments he has stepped up for us.

"So we're really pleased with him. All good players around the world receive interest and bids - that's football.

"I won't turn my phone off. I'll listen to what (interested clubs) have to say. I'll be respectful - but he's going nowhere and that's the message."

