Rangers v Hibernian preview: Steven Gerrard to assess Ryan Kent's fitness
Meanwhile, Stevie Mallan is expected to return for Hibernian
Last Updated: 24/12/18 1:30pm
Steven Gerrard admits he is weighing up whether to gamble on Ryan Kent's fitness for Rangers' Boxing Day clash with Hibernian at Ibrox.
Borna Barisic has already been ruled out after suffering a hamstring complaint during Sunday's win over St Johnstone while Scott Arfield, Gareth McAuley and Ryan Jack are also doubts.
Kent has managed just one appearance in the last six weeks and Gerrard said: "Ryan is working hard with the physio. It's a tough one as you can't rush hamstring injuries.
"He's not a million miles away and we're analysing him every day.
"Might we take a gamble? We're always prepared to listen to the player. If the player tells us it's fine to take a risk of course we'll listen to it. But I'll always listen to the medical department, they are the experts.
"But we have a slight advantage in that we have the winter break after these next two games then if anyone is a bit sore, we have that to fall back on. But we don't want to be careless and have someone ruled out for weeks and months."
Stevie Mallan is expected to return for Hibernian, having been forced to sit out Saturday's 1-1 draw with Livingston because of a groin injury.
However, the game against Rangers may be too early for Paul Hanlon and Marvin Bartley, who are both nearing a return.
Charalampos Mavrias, Miquel Nelom, Ofir Marciano and Thomas Agyepong are still out.
Meanwhile, Alfredo Morelos was the hero for Gers as they came from behind to beat Saints 2-1 thanks to his second-half double.
The Colombian was the subject of a £8m offer from Beijing Renhe last January but Gerrard has told any clubs considering a move next month not to bother.
He said: "He's a top-class finisher. He must be a nightmare to play against because I see him constantly keep giving defenders tough afternoons.
"He comes alive in the box and at big times and big moments he has stepped up for us.
"So we're really pleased with him. All good players around the world receive interest and bids - that's football.
"I won't turn my phone off. I'll listen to what (interested clubs) have to say. I'll be respectful - but he's going nowhere and that's the message."
Opta stats
- Both of the last two league meetings between Rangers and Hibernian have been draws - 5-5 in May last season and 0-0 this season.
- Hibs have won both of their last two league visits to Ibrox; they had only won three of their 22 away matches against Rangers in the Scottish Premiership prior to this (D3 L16).
- Rangers have only lost one of their last 12 home league games (W10 D1), going down 0-1 to Aberdeen at the start of December.
- Hibernian are looking for back-to-back away league wins for the second time this season having last done so in September. They only won consecutive away matches once in the whole of last season's Scottish Premiership (October 2017).
- Hibs' Jamie MacLaren has netted four goals in just two Scottish Premiership games against Rangers.