Steven Gerrard concerned by Scottish football's crowd behaviour problems

0:32 Steven Gerrard is conscious Scottish football must not allow incidents of bad behaviour from supporters to hurt the image of the game. Steven Gerrard is conscious Scottish football must not allow incidents of bad behaviour from supporters to hurt the image of the game.

Rangers manager Steven Gerrard believes Scottish football must be careful to not allow "unacceptable" crowd behaviour to snowball.

The Scottish game has seen a series of alarming violent and sectarian behaviour this season, while six arrests were made in connection with disorder related offences following Rangers' game at Aberdeen last weekend and Gerrard admits the incidents are hurting football's reputation.

Scott Sinclair had a bottle thrown at him from the crowd during Celtic's Scottish Cup match against Hibernian earlier this month, with the supporter yet to be identified.

I have said it in my last couple of press conferences and I will echo it again that it is not nice to see. It affects the image of the game up here in Scotland. Steven Gerrard

Speaking ahead of Rangers' Premiership match against Hibernian on Friday, Gerrard said: "I think in general there has been a bit of unacceptable behaviour that is creeping into the terraces in Scotland over the last couple of weeks.

"I have said it in my last couple of press conferences and I will echo it again that it is not nice to see. It affects the image of the game up here in Scotland.

"So I think it is important everyone tries to stamp it our and we can focus on the football and the players because that is what it is all about."

Rangers striker Alfredo Morelos had a coin thrown at him during their Scottish Premiership match against St Mirren in November, with further incidents of coin-throwing, including Kilmarnock's Kris Boyd leading to increased calls on Scotland's football authorities to take urgent action.

A report into policing in Scottish football released on Wednesday highlighted serious concerns around stadium safety and called for an "urgent multi-agency review" into the situation.

0:22 Deputy chief constable for Police Scotland Willie Kerr reacts to the independent review in Scotland Deputy chief constable for Police Scotland Willie Kerr reacts to the independent review in Scotland

"Well I think people have looked into that. In the main we are in a good place," Gerrard said, when asked whether lesson had been learnt.

"I think there have been a few isolated incidents that have crept in recently but let's hope that doesn't snowball and that type of behaviour continues because then we do have a problem.

1:27 Dundee were made to regret sanctioning Glen Kamara's early move to Ibrox as the midfielder sent Rangers on their way to a 4-0 win over his old side in late February Dundee were made to regret sanctioning Glen Kamara's early move to Ibrox as the midfielder sent Rangers on their way to a 4-0 win over his old side in late February

"It is not nice to see from the side or I have had some experiences as a player. It is poor behaviour and we need to stamp it out."

Gerrard is adamant there are great positives surrounding Scottish football at the moment and also insisted the issue of crowd behaviour is not just a problem within Scotland, but one which needs to be tackled around the world.

It puts a dent in the reputation of the game. We need to stamp it out all around the world not just here, everywhere. Steven Gerrard

He added: "I have been very clear about the behaviour of all sets of supporters from the terraces. I don't want to repeat myself.

"It is not nice on the eye when you see unacceptable behaviour at any football ground whether it be in Scotland, whether it be in England or around the world.

"It puts a dent in the reputation of the game. We need to stamp it out around all around the world not just here, everywhere."