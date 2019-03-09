Steven Gerrard hoping Alfredo Morelos' Rangers contract extension ends speculation

0:18 Rangers manager Steven Gerrard tells Sky Sports News what he expects from Alfredo Morelos after the striker extended his contract until 2023 Rangers manager Steven Gerrard tells Sky Sports News what he expects from Alfredo Morelos after the striker extended his contract until 2023

Rangers manager Steven Gerrard hopes Alfredo Morelos' decision to extend his contract ends speculation surrounding his future at the club.

Morelos extended only signed a new four-year deal at Ibrox last September, but his 28 goals in all competitions this season for Rangers alerted potential suitors.

Leicester, along with several Bundesliga clubs, led by Borussia Dortmund, remain interested in signing the 22-year-old this summer, Sky Sports News understands.

0:37 Steven Gerrard angered by Rangers' missed chances after they dropped two points in a 1-1 draw at Hibernian on Friday Steven Gerrard angered by Rangers' missed chances after they dropped two points in a 1-1 draw at Hibernian on Friday

Gerrard, speaking after Rangers' 1-1 draw at Hibernian on Friday, believes Morelos deserves his new contract, which runs until 2023, and hopes it ends the uncertainty over his future at Ibrox.

"Yeah it's pleasing. I think he deserves it, which is the most important thing," he told Sky Sports News.

"His goals and the quality he has shown for the team.

"Unfortunately it was not his night tonight, but in the main he certainly deserves that.

"Hopefully it takes away a bit of the speculation and we can move forward. Hopefully he can help us be successful going forward."