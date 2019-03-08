Alfredo Morelos extends Rangers contract until 2023

Alfredo Morelos has signed an extension at Rangers

Alfredo Morelos has extended his Rangers contract until 2023, the club have announced.

Morelos only signed a new four-year deal at Ibrox last September, and has scored 28 goals in all competitions this season for Rangers to alert potential suitors.

Leicester, along with several Bundesliga clubs, led by Borussia Dortmund, remain interested in signing the 22-year-old this summer, Sky Sports News understands.

0:36 Steven Gerrard believes Rangers' Morelos is flattered by interest from other clubs but insists it has no influence on him Steven Gerrard believes Rangers' Morelos is flattered by interest from other clubs but insists it has no influence on him

Nonetheless, manager Steven Gerrard, who has insisted that interest in Morelos is "flattering", believes the Colombian's new deal is an important step to keeping the striker.

"It's always important at big clubs like this one to make sure your top players are secured long term," Gerrard told the club's official website. "Alfredo has been excellent for Rangers and his scoring record tells you he is in tune with what we are trying to achieve."

Morelos revealed his delight at signing the new deal, and has targeted more goals for the club this season.

0:45 Gerrard has praised Rangers' decision to become the first Scottish club to offer apprenticeships to their women's squad Gerrard has praised Rangers' decision to become the first Scottish club to offer apprenticeships to their women's squad

"It did not take me long to agree this extension because my career has progressed quicker and better than I could have expected when I joined this great club," Morelos said.

"I have come to realise just how special Rangers is and what it means to so many people around the world. Also, I feel a strong connection with the fans and they have made me feel special.

"They have been terrific for me and always back me which makes me want to score for them and then celebrate with them. I want to score many more goals for them, Rangers, and the manager, who has helped me so much, before this season ends."