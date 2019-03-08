Rangers favourites to sign Motherwell's Jake Hastie on pre-contract deal

Rangers have become favourites to sign Motherwell's Jake Hastie

Rangers have become favourites to sign Motherwell's Jake Hastie on a pre-contract agreement in the summer.

The 19-year-old has been in negotiations over a new deal with Motherwell for some weeks, with a number of Sky Bet Championship clubs and, reportedly Celtic, also looking at the winger.

It is understood Rangers have moved ahead of other interested parties that include Hull and Derby, and Hastie's future may be determined within the next week.

Hastie has been in prolific form for Motherwell

If he leaves Fir Park this summer, Motherwell would be entitled to a development fee for the player as he came through the club's youth academy.

Hastie, who picked up the Scottish Premiership Player of the Month award for February, has scored five goals in eight games since returning from a loan spell at Alloa.

His goals helped Motherwell win six successive league matches in January and February.

Hastie also recently received his first call up to the Scotland U21 squad.