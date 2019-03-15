Rangers striker Alfredo Morelos loses appeal against booking for diving

Alfredo Morelos picked up his 19th booking of the season against Aberdeen

Rangers have failed in their appeal against Alfredo Morelos' yellow card for simulation during their Scottish Cup quarter-final exit to Aberdeen.

The Colombian striker was booked by referee Kevin Clancy in the 33rd minute of their 2-0 defeat at Ibrox, his 19th yellow card of the season.

The Colombian went down claiming he had been hauled to the ground by Andrew Considine and footage showed there had been some contact between the pair.

The Scottish Football Association rejected Morelos' appeal on Friday, which means he will banned for Rangers' next Scottish Cup game.

Morelos has scored 28 goals in 43 appearances for Rangers this season and has been sent off four times, three of which came against Aberdeen.

Rangers face Kilmarnock in the Scottish Premiership on Saturday.