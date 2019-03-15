Steven Gerrard says Rangers fans deserve reaction after Aberdeen defeat

0:53 Rangers boss Steven Gerrard is expecting a reaction to his side's cup loss to Aberdeen when his side face Kilmarnock. Rangers boss Steven Gerrard is expecting a reaction to his side's cup loss to Aberdeen when his side face Kilmarnock.

Rangers boss Steven Gerrard is expecting a reaction to Tuesday's Scottish Cup loss to Aberdeen when his side face Kilmarnock on Saturday.

The 2-0 defeat means the Gers look unlikely to finish the season with silverware, with the side currently eight points adrift of Celtic in the Scottish Premiership title race.

But it was the manner of the midweek defeat which hurt Gerrard the most, with the former Liverpool captain demanding his players show the right character against Kilmarnock.

0:39 Steven Gerrard says Rangers exit to Aberdeen in the Scottish Cup puts the spotlight on him and admits it will be tough to move on from the 2-0 defeat Steven Gerrard says Rangers exit to Aberdeen in the Scottish Cup puts the spotlight on him and admits it will be tough to move on from the 2-0 defeat

"If they have anything about them, in terms of character and personality, it should be quite straightforward in terms of what they need to give," Gerrard said.

"The players have to really think hard before kick-off and ask: What do the supporters want to see from me?

"I'm expecting a performance on Saturday, for the supporters, it has to be about the supporters because it was a tough one to take on Tuesday.

"It will be interesting to see what characters I've got - there's got to be a reaction or we will suffer again."

And although Gerrard admits post-match criticism of his own performance is something he has been used throughout his career, the 38-year-old admitted he had struggled after the defeat.

3:27 Former Rangers and Hearts winger Neil McCann says Steven Gerrard is under pressure from Rangers supporters to deliver a trophy this season Former Rangers and Hearts winger Neil McCann says Steven Gerrard is under pressure from Rangers supporters to deliver a trophy this season

However, he has ruled out wholesale squad changes in the summer as a reaction to a lack of silverware at Ibrox this term.

"It's been tough because not only did we go out of a cup competition but there weren't many positives to take out of the game," Gerrard added.

"Normally you can find a few players who stood up and were there for you but I will pick myself up from it.

"I knew I wouldn't sort the issues out in one or two transfer windows but we have definitely improved.

"Rome wasn't built in a day and this job was huge when I walked in because there was a lot of work to do.

"But in terms of numbers we won't need another squad overhaul, maybe one of two bits of magic and marquee players to get to another level."