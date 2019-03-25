Police looking for man after Aberdeen-Rangers violence at Pittodrie

Police Scotland are appealing for witnesses to identify this man

Police are appealing for witnesses to identify a man after fan trouble erupted at Aberdeen's Scottish Cup match against Rangers on March 3.

The incident, which took place shortly after the full-time whistle at Pittodrie, left a man hospitalised with a head injury.

Police Scotland are keen to identify the individual in the photo above, as they believe he could "be able to assist them with their enquiries".

The man police are looking for is described as being "aged in his 20's and wearing a black and grey jacket" as well as having "very short fair-coloured hair". He was also wearing a Rangers scarf.

PC Tom Bashforth said: "I would appeal to anyone who witnessed this incident or who recognises the man pictured to contact police via 101 quoting reference number CF0053110319.

"Anyone with information is asked to contact Police Scotland on 101 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 if you wish to remain anonymous."