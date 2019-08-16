Rangers may still add to squad over summer, says Gary McAllister

Rangers assistant manager Gary McAllister says they may still make further signings this summer if the right players become available.

Leicester midfielder Andy King joined on a season-long loan on Thursday to become manager Steven Gerrard's 10th new player of the transfer window.

But despite having strength in depth in most positions, McAllister insists there will always be room in the squad for a quality acquisition before the transfer deadline on September 2.

"If somebody becomes available who can come and make a difference here then yes, that's still available to us," McAllister said when asked about possible transfer business ahead of Sunday's Betfred Cup game away to East Fife.

"If you look at the squad, we have plenty of cover. Unless someone really jumps out at us, I think the manager is quite pleased with the way the squad is.

"But that doesn't mean to say if someone becomes available, we are not interested. Management teams and managers are always looking to strengthen.

"When a board of directors ask you 'what do you need?', you always need. You always need better players."

Rangers moved a step closer to qualifying for the Europa League group stages with a 3-1 win over Danish side Midtjylland on Thursday to complete a 7-3 aggregate victory.

They now face Legia Warsaw in the next round of the competition, while Rangers will progress to the Betfred Cup quarter-finals if they beat East Fife.

That means a large squad is essential if they are to cope with the high volume of fixtures, with McAllister pleased they have added Premier League winner King to their ranks.

"The addition of Andy [King] is big for us," added McAllister.

"He brings more competition to a very strong part of our team, but there's loads of games.

"Thursday to Sunday, we are semi-used to it, we know the demands of travelling and then coming back to go again on the Sunday."