Rangers forecast they will need £10m before end of season

Rangers have got additional loan facilities available to them, if needed

Rangers forecast they will need another £10m in investment before the end of the season after announcing an annual loss of £11.3m.

The annual report of the Rangers International Football Club plc showed increased turnover of 63 per cent to a total of £53.2m, but operating expenses also rose by about £20m to £58.2m.

The loss for the year was down from £14.3m in the previous campaign but Rangers need fresh funding to see them through the season.

The annual report stated: "Building a team to challenge for the Ladbrokes SPFL Premiership and compete in European competition requires continued investment before success in these areas will generate a significant contribution to the revenues and cash flows of the club.

"Until such time, the group continues to require funding support from its investors.

"The board have received undertakings from the investors confirming that they will provide financial support as it is required.

Steven Gerrard's side are level with Celtic at the top of the Scottish Premiership

"At the time of preparation, the forecast identified that the group would require £10m by way of debt or equity funding by the end of season 2019/2020 in order to meet its liabilities as they fall due. The first tranche of funding is required from investors in November 2019.

"However, the final amount required is dependent on future football performance, European football participation and player trading amongst other factors."

The declaration added Laird Investments - a family trust belonging to Rangers chairman Dave King - had agreed to provide additional loan facilities if there were any shortfalls to the above requirements, along with a £5m loan facility until October 2021.

