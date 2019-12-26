Olivier Giroud: Rangers boss Steven Gerrard denies interest in Chelsea striker

Giroud's Chelsea contract expires at the end of next season

Steven Gerrard has distanced himself from reports suggesting Rangers are set to make a move for Chelsea striker Olivier Giroud in January.

French newspaper L'Equipe claimed the Ibrox boss was keen on the Chelsea star and had already made contact with the 33-year-old over a potential deal.

Inter Milan are interested in bringing Giroud to the San Siro in January, Sky in Italy reported in November.

Giroud's Stamford Bridge contract expires next summer and he has made just seven appearances for Frank Lampard's side this season.

But it does not appear that Giroud will be swapping the Blues of London for the Light Blues of Glasgow after Gerrard admitted he knew nothing about the story suggesting he was weighing up a swoop for the former Arsenal frontman.

He said: "We are getting linked with some good players. I don't know anything about it, to be honest.

"If someone knows something about it, give them my number. That's the first I've heard of it.

"He's a good player, though."

