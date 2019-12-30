Fraser Aird apologises for Old Firm gesture that led to Cove Rangers sacking

Rangers fan - and former player - Fraser Aird has had his contract with Cove Rangers terminated early

Fraser Aird has apologised for the gesture at the Celtic vs Rangers derby that led to him being sacked by Cove Rangers.

The former Light Blues midfielder was at Celtic Park on Sunday to see Rangers win 2-1 as they claimed their first Scottish Premiership victory there in over nine years.

Cameras caught the 24-year-old making an offensive gesture at full-time during the visitors' celebrations, and his contract was consequently ended by the League Two club - albeit only a couple of days before it was due to expire.

Aird posted a statement on Twitter on Monday which read: "I would like to apologise for my actions yesterday at the Old Firm. I got caught up in supporting my boyhood club and did something thoughtless.

"I know that as a professional footballer, I have a responsibility to carry myself in an appropriate manner.

"Yesterday I didn't do that. I hope everyone will forgive me for it. Happy New Year everybody."

4:23 Highlights of the Old Firm derby between Celtic and Rangers. Highlights of the Old Firm derby between Celtic and Rangers.

Cove Rangers had released a statement earlier in the day which read: "Cove Rangers FC is aware of an image which is circulating relating to one of our players at the recent Celtic v Rangers match.

"As a club we do not condone such behaviour and expect all of our players to represent our club in the correct manner at all times.

"Fraser Aird's contract with the club was due to expire at the start of January and as a result, he will be leaving the club with immediate effect."