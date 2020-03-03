Alfredo Morelos: Steven Gerrard says Rangers striker disciplined for late return

Alfredo Morelos missed Rangers' Scottish Cup quarter-final defeat to Hearts

Steven Gerrard says Alfredo Morelos is available for selection after being disciplined by Rangers for returning back late from a trip to Colombia.

Morelos was dropped for the Scottish Cup quarter-final against Hearts on Saturday, which ended in a shock 1-0 defeat for Rangers at Tynecastle.

Gerrard says the striker has been "disciplined internally" and will be available to face Hamilton in the Premiership on Wednesday.

"He's showed a lot of remorse for his actions, letting his team-mates down and the supporters down," said Gerrard.

"He's accepted his punishment, which will stay private for obvious reasons, so yes he's available for selection."

When asked if he still had trust in Morelos, Gerrard added: "As a club, we're very united from top to bottom in terms of our standards and what is expected.

Steven Gerrard insists he's fully committed to Rangers

"That goes for all of us. When someone goes against that trust it's important that they're punished for it. So that's what's happened.

"But it's important that we're not stubborn here. We don't continue it to fester and carry on. It's important that we move on from these situations.

"It's important that it's dealt with strongly, which it has been, and we move forward."

Gerrard admitted he felt at the "lowest" point of his Rangers career after the defeat to Hearts, prompting speculation he could step down from his role at Ibrox.

Gerrard says the defeat to Hearts was the 'lowest' he'd felt since joining Rangers

However, the former Liverpool captain insists he is fully committed to Rangers.

"I'm in. I've signed up to something here," he said.

"I'm all in. I always knew there was going to be periods like this that were tough. I always knew we were going to have some real setbacks.

"But this is when the club needs me most and that's to stay strong and fight on and push and continue to try and improve this and build on the progress we've made in a lot of areas.

"To learn from some of the things that haven't gone so well and try and avoid them happening again."