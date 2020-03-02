Scottish Premiership live on Sky Sports: St Mirren vs Rangers, Hibernian vs Celtic
Old Firm game at Ibrox also live on Sky Sports
Last Updated: 02/03/20 3:47pm
Sky Sports has added two more Scottish Premiership games to its live schedule in March and April as Celtic's latest title charge continues.
Celtic have stormed into a 12-point lead at the top of the table, though Steven Gerrard's Rangers do have a game in hand and will be hoping to keep the pressure on Neil Lennon's side for as long as possible at the business end of the season.
The champions, seeking a ninth successive league title, will play Hibernian in front of the Sky Sports cameras on Sunday April 5 (kick-off midday).
Rangers' trip to St Mirren a fortnight earlier on Sunday March 22 (kick-off midday) has also been picked for live broadcast.
Before those games, the Glasgow rivals will go head-to-head live on Sky Sports in an Old Firm clash at Ibrox on Sunday March 15 (kick-off midday).
Latest confirmed Scottish Premiership games live on Sky Sports
Sun 8 March: Ross County vs Rangers (12pm)
Sun 15 March: Rangers vs Celtic (12pm)
Sun March 22: St Mirren vs Rangers (12pm)
Sun April 5: Hibernian vs Celtic (12pm)
