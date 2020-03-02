Scottish Premiership live on Sky Sports: St Mirren vs Rangers, Hibernian vs Celtic

Rangers' trip to St Mirren and Celtic's clash with Hibs will be broadcast live on Sky Sports

Sky Sports has added two more Scottish Premiership games to its live schedule in March and April as Celtic's latest title charge continues.

Celtic have stormed into a 12-point lead at the top of the table, though Steven Gerrard's Rangers do have a game in hand and will be hoping to keep the pressure on Neil Lennon's side for as long as possible at the business end of the season.

The champions, seeking a ninth successive league title, will play Hibernian in front of the Sky Sports cameras on Sunday April 5 (kick-off midday).

Celtic - unlike Rangers - are out of the Europa League but heading towards another Scottish Premiership title

Rangers' trip to St Mirren a fortnight earlier on Sunday March 22 (kick-off midday) has also been picked for live broadcast.

Before those games, the Glasgow rivals will go head-to-head live on Sky Sports in an Old Firm clash at Ibrox on Sunday March 15 (kick-off midday).

Latest confirmed Scottish Premiership games live on Sky Sports

Sun 8 March: Ross County vs Rangers (12pm)

Sun 15 March: Rangers vs Celtic (12pm)

Sun March 22: St Mirren vs Rangers (12pm)

Sun April 5: Hibernian vs Celtic (12pm)

All the ways to watch...

Sky Sports subscribers can stream games via the Sky Sports app or the Sky Go app.

Non-subscribers can watch through NOW TV. A Sky Sports day pass is available for £9.99, a week pass for £14.99, or a month pass for £33.99. NOW TV can be streamed through a computer or apps.

If you can't watch live, look out for our live blogs on skysports.com and the Sky Sports app.