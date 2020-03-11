Coronavirus: Rangers boss Steven Gerrard does't want premature season end

1:55 Steven Gerrard says he's not delighted about playing without fans in Bayer Leverkusen's stadium Steven Gerrard says he's not delighted about playing without fans in Bayer Leverkusen's stadium

Rangers boss Steven Gerrard believes the Scottish Premiership season should be played to a finish - even if it means staging games behind closed doors because of the coronavirus outbreak.

Scottish Professional Football League chief executive Neil Doncaster claimed last week the coronavirus crisis "could make completing the SPFL season very difficult".

That has raised fears among some Rangers fans that Celtic could be handed their ninth straight domestic crown without completing their fixtures.

But Gerrard said: "I think it would be a real big shame for everyone around Europe and the world if the league campaigns and cup competitions can't finish, because people have earned the opportunity to get to the stage where everyone is at.

"So I don't want to see anything finish right now. If we are told the only way to get stuff finished off (is to play behind closed doors) and we are told to do that we will follow."

Rangers host Bayer Leverkusen in the first leg of the Europa League last 16 on Thursday, with the return leg in Germany taking place behind closed doors due to concerns about coronavirus.

Rangers beat Braga in the last round of the Europa League

"I'm not delighted about it, that's for sure," Gerrard said. "Football is all about atmospheres and supporters and people getting the opportunity to go follow their team, especially when you're at this stage of a competition.

"I know how excited our own supporters are. For both clubs, it's not an ideal situation but it is what it is. We've all got to follow the experts in this situation and do what we're told.

"I'm no expert in terms of giving advice out in this situation. It's a very unique situation that I've never faced before. I'm sure the fans will do what they want to do.

"So I'm not really sure what message to give them really. If they decide they've already paid for flights and they want to go support the team in any shape or form, I'll go with that."