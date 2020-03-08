Ross County 0-1 Rangers: Steven Gerrard's side back to winning ways

Rangers left it late to get back to winning ways after Ryan Kent's 77th minute strike secured a 1-0 victory at Ross County.

Steven Gerrard's side came into the game under pressure after a difficult week which saw them suffer a league defeat to Hamilton and a Scottish Cup quarter-final defeat to Hearts, but Kent's deflected winner gave Rangers a huge boost ahead of another crucial week which sees them face Bayer Leverkusen in the Europa League on Thursday and Old Firm rivals Celtic, which is live on Sky Sports next Sunday.

Victory sees Rangers, who have a game in hand on Celtic, cut the gap at the top to 13 points, while Ross County stay ninth, six points above bottom side Hearts.

How Rangers eased the pressure on Gerrard...

Glen Kamara had a shot pushed away as Rangers started on the front foot but they quickly lost momentum and County forced several attacking set-pieces without making anything from them.

Ross Laidlaw made a double stop from Kent and Alfredo Morelos in the 16th minute but the only other time he was called into action before the break was to make a comfortable save from a long-range strike from Steven Davis.

Rangers lacked urgency with Joe Aribo and Kent struggling to get on the ball. When Davis did let Kent inside the right-back, the former Liverpool player overran the ball and allowed Laidlaw to gather.

Rangers team news Rangers were missing James Tavernier, Ryan Jack and Jermain Defoe through injury with Matt Polster coming in at right-back and Kent replacing Kamberi in the starting line-up.

Kent continued in the same vein straight after the interval - he hit the first defender with a cross, gave the ball away and was caught offside in a promising break.

County sensed there was more in the game for them and Billy McKay was foiled by Allan McGregor's foot after Don Cowie dispossessed Aribo on the edge of the Rangers box.

More home chances followed. Ross Stewart, making his first start of 2020 after injury, snatched at a good opportunity following a break from Josh Mullin, who soon waltzed through the heart of the Gers team and fired a shot which McGregor pushed over.

Gerrard made his first change in the 63rd minute, bringing on Florian Kamberi for Ianis Hagi, who had looked the liveliest player in the Gers midfield and had forced a decent second-half save with a drilled effort from 20 yards.

Kamberi injected some directness to Rangers' play and he had a shot diverted wide before the visitors threatened from the resulting corner, Iain Vigurs heading the ball away from Morelos on the line after Aribo had headed towards the far post.

More good defending stopped George Edmondson's header testing Laidlaw but the pressure paid off. Kamberi spread the ball out to Kent on the right wing and he cut inside and fired a 20-yard shot which bounced into the far corner off Richard Foster to secure victory.

Image: Kent's effort salvaged a win for Rangers at Ross County

Gerrard admitted his team was "shot of confidence" after their midweek defeat by Accies and the win comes as a welcome boost ahead of a tough week.

What the managers said…

Ross County co-manager Steven Ferguson: "We felt our game plan was good and were in the game from start to finish. We felt we had three really good chances and when you play the top teams you really need to take one of them.

"For Ross County to beat Rangers or even draw with Rangers, we need an element of luck that we never really got. With the goal they got there were a couple of wee deflections in there and you need a wee bit of luck for that to go the other side of the post."

Rangers boss Steven Gerrard: "I'm pleased for the boys. It's a big win and three points, something for us to build on. I don't think we were fantastic from start to finish. We can certainly find higher levels and have looked better during the season.

"But we came up here to do a job after a difficult week. It was about getting the three points in any way, shape or form. Credit to the players for delivering that.

What's next?

Rangers host Bayer Leverkusen on Thursday in first leg of their Europa League last-16 tie (kick off 8pm) before meeting Celtic at Ibrox, live on Sky Sports Football next Sunday (kick off 12pm).

Up next for Ross County is a home clash with Hamilton on Saturday; Kick-off 3pm.