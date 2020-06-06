Rangers agree four-year deal with Leicester youngster Calvin Bassey

Calvin Bassey in action for Leicester in a Premier League 2 match

Rangers have signed 20-year-old Leicester full-back Calvin Bassey on a pre-contract deal.

The defender has agreed a four-year contract with the Scottish Premiership side, who are due to pay training compensation to the Premier League club.

Bassey, who was born in Italy and is also eligible for Nigeria and England, will officially make the move when the transfer window opens.

Rangers boss Steven Gerard is delighted with his new acquisition

Manager Steven Gerrard told the Rangers website: "There was a lot of clubs interested in Calvin and for us it's pleasing to secure the services of another young talent.

"He's a strong and dynamic athlete, who is very much the modern day full-back.

"He will develop further and we are excited to have made another strong addition to our group.

"He's left-footed, physically powerful, enjoys driving forward and is certainly equipped to thrive in the combative nature of Scottish football."

Bassey said: "I am delighted to join Rangers and secure my future at a club of such stature.

"I have heard about the amazing atmosphere at Ibrox.

"I can't wait to start pre-season and take my career to the next level in the famous blue Rangers jersey."

Bassey becomes Rangers' second signing of the summer after they signed Ianis Hagi from Genk, following a successful loan spell.