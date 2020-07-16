Lyon 0-2 Rangers: Ryan Kent sent off in Veolia Trophy win

Ryan Kent (right) was sent off during the first half

Rangers refused to relent after Ryan Kent's first-half dismissal as they claimed an impressive 2-0 win over Lyon in their Veolia Trophy opener.

The former Liverpool winger looked to have rediscovered his best form after last year's indifferent campaign, with his wizardry fooling the hosts' Marcelo enough that he put through his own goal at the Groupama Stadium.

Ianis Hagi then capped an impressive first-half display as he swept home a second.

But Gers were forced to grind their way to victory when Kent aimed a petulant slap at the man he had forced into an own goal.

However, Steven Gerrard's team stood strong as they kicked off the pre-season tournament in France with a fine win.

Ianis Hagi scores Rangers' second goal

And it will boost hopes that they may be able to spring another surprise when looking to rescue a 3-1 Europa League deficit against Bayer Leverkusen next month.

Both teams took a knee in support of the Black Lives Matter movement before kick-off but it took Rangers time to find their feet.

However, they were up and running by the 20th minute as they grabbed the lead.

Kent collected a short corner from James Tavernier before twisting past Rayan Cherki and delivering a low ball which bounced in off Marcelo.

Hagi had made an unsuccessful attempt to claim the opener but there was no doubt the second, five minutes later, was his.

Joe Aribo sent Borna Barisic galloping towards the byline and with one left-foot sweep the Romanian sent a deflected strike into the far corner of the Lyon net.

3:00 Former Rangers striker Kris Boyd talks assesses his old club's chances of winning the Scottish Premiership Former Rangers striker Kris Boyd talks assesses his old club's chances of winning the Scottish Premiership

But from a position of utter control Rangers found themselves having to dig in as Kent was dismissed.

There was no doubt he was goaded by Marcelo's slap but his retaliation in kind under the nose of referee Karim Abed was asking for trouble and he duly found it as the French official flashed red.

Gerrard rang the changes in the second half in a bid to give his team fresh legs and Brandon Barker provided plenty of pace as he raced clear down the left, cutting back for fellow substitute Ross McCrorie whose shot was cleared off the line by Youssouf Kone.

Lyon were making the most of their man advantage but found the Rangers defence stubbornly resistant.

The Gers faithful watching at home had been relieved to see former Old Firm tormentor Moussa Dembele absent from Rudi Garcia's starting line-up, but the ex-Celtic man was thrown on alongside one-time Manchester United man Memphis Depay with 20 minutes left.

But it was Barker again who provided the spark of quality for Gers as he burst past another former Hoop, Jason Denayer, to slot in Jordan Jones, whose shot squirmed wide.

Scottish Premiership games live on Sky Sports in August

Sky Sports, the new home of Scottish football, will show every club in the Scottish Premiership live in the opening month of the new 2020/21 season.

The new season kicks off on Saturday August 1, with Steven Gerrard's Rangers up against Aberdeen in front of the Sky Sports cameras. Champions Celtic will host Hamilton live on Sky on Sunday August 2, with Motherwell's trip to Ross County also selected from the opening weekend.

Sky Sports will be the only broadcaster to offer live coverage of the Scottish Premiership, with up 48 games available over the campaign.

Confirmed Scottish Premiership games live on Sky Sports

Sat Aug 1: Aberdeen vs Rangers - 5.30pm

Sun Aug 2: Celtic vs Hamilton - 4.30pm

Mon Aug 3: Ross County vs Motherwell - 7.45pm

Sat Aug 8: St Johnstone vs Aberdeen - 12.30pm

Sun Aug 9: Kilmarnock vs Celtic - 4.30pm

Tue Aug 11: Dundee Utd vs Hibernian - 6pm

Wed Aug 12: St Mirren vs Celtic - 6pm

Sat Aug 15: Hibernian vs Motherwell - 5.30pm

Sun Aug 16: Livingston vs Rangers - 4.30pm

Sat Aug 22: Dundee Utd vs Celtic - 5.30pm

Sun Aug 23: St Johnstone vs Hibernian - 4.30pm

Sat Aug 29: Hamilton v Rangers - 5.30pm

Sun Aug 30: Hibernian vs Aberdeen - 4.30pm