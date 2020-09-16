Rangers' Ryan Jack could miss a month with calf injury

Ryan Jack was one of four Rangers players injured at the weekend

Rangers midfielder Ryan Jack could be out for a month after sustaining a calf injury in his side's 4-0 win over Dundee United.

Gers manager Steven Gerrard was given some bad news last week when it was confirmed Joe Aribo had been ruled out for another six weeks.

Jack could also be missing for a similarly lengthy period after limping off against Dundee United on Saturday with a calf complaint.

The Scotland midfielder was one of four Light Blues stars hurt during the 4-0 win against Micky Mellon's side, with Leon Balogun, Brandon Barker and Alfredo Morelos also picking knocks.

Morelos is the only one of the four to have travelled to Gibraltar for Thursday's opening Europa League qualifier against Lincoln Red Imps despite having suffered a nasty wound following Ryan Edwards' challenge.

SPFL Greatest Games Live on

But Gerrard is worried his key midfield linchpin will be out of action as Rangers face three crucial Premiership clashes in the run up to next month's opening Old Firm clash at Celtic Park, with a potential date with either Progres Niederkorn or Willem II in the next round of Europe also looming should they get past Red Imps.

"Jacko will be missing for a few weeks at least," said Gerrard. "We will have to take it day by day but we have had confirmation he's got a calf problem so he will be missing in the short term.

"It's difficult to say whether it will be two, three or four weeks at the moment. But he will certainly miss a couple of weeks.

"Brandon Barker is similar in terms of his scan on his hamstring. He will be missing in the short term as well.

"Alfredo trained fully with the group today and trained with the physio yesterday just to test it out. I've just spoken to him after training and he's fine and available."