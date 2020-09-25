Ryan Kent: Rangers winger pushing for England selection, says Gary McAllister

Ryan Kent has five goals so far this season for Rangers

Rangers winger Ryan Kent has fired himself onto England boss Gareth Southgate’s radar, says assistant manager Gary McAllister.

The former Liverpool attacker won a penalty, set up a goal for Filip Helander and also netted his fifth goal of the campaign during Thursday night's 4-0 Europa League win over Williem II.

McAllister believes the form of Rangers' £7m signing will not have gone unnoticed with the England boss.

The former Scotland captain said: "I'd agree that he is very exciting at the moment and playing with a lot of confidence.

"What I would say is that when he's performing the way he did against a team from Holland - Williem II are a good side who are in the Europa League on merit - then he must be getting close.

"There is a push towards younger players with the England set-up under Gareth Southgate.

"And Ryan is exciting. I don't want to be shouting from the rooftops but there is a player here who is in really good form."

The triumph in Tilburg also saw Allan McGregor perform impressively as he was restored to Steven Gerrard's line-up for just his third run out of the new season.

McAllister refused to offer up any hints as to whether the 38-year-old would retain his slot ahead of Jon McLaughlin for this weekend's trip to Motherwell.

"In the early stages of the game I thought Allan made a wonderful save and then in the second half he made another couple of great saves.

"Coming back in, I thought he showed a real strong mentality.

"He's a guy who plays with pure emotion and passion, passion for this club.

"His ability to make a crucial save has served us really, really well in these European campaigns and he seems to have done it on quite a few away grounds.

"As far as moving forwards is concerned, the fact is we've got two very good goalkeepers. They have both proven they can cope with this level."