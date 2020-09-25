Ryan Kent: Rangers winger pushing for England selection, says Gary McAllister
Last Updated: 25/09/20 6:10pm
Rangers winger Ryan Kent has fired himself onto England boss Gareth Southgate’s radar, says assistant manager Gary McAllister.
The former Liverpool attacker won a penalty, set up a goal for Filip Helander and also netted his fifth goal of the campaign during Thursday night's 4-0 Europa League win over Williem II.
McAllister believes the form of Rangers' £7m signing will not have gone unnoticed with the England boss.
The former Scotland captain said: "I'd agree that he is very exciting at the moment and playing with a lot of confidence.
"What I would say is that when he's performing the way he did against a team from Holland - Williem II are a good side who are in the Europa League on merit - then he must be getting close.
"There is a push towards younger players with the England set-up under Gareth Southgate.
"And Ryan is exciting. I don't want to be shouting from the rooftops but there is a player here who is in really good form."
The triumph in Tilburg also saw Allan McGregor perform impressively as he was restored to Steven Gerrard's line-up for just his third run out of the new season.
McAllister refused to offer up any hints as to whether the 38-year-old would retain his slot ahead of Jon McLaughlin for this weekend's trip to Motherwell.
"In the early stages of the game I thought Allan made a wonderful save and then in the second half he made another couple of great saves.
"Coming back in, I thought he showed a real strong mentality.
"He's a guy who plays with pure emotion and passion, passion for this club.
"His ability to make a crucial save has served us really, really well in these European campaigns and he seems to have done it on quite a few away grounds.
"As far as moving forwards is concerned, the fact is we've got two very good goalkeepers. They have both proven they can cope with this level."