Kemar Roofe: Rangers striker given two-match ban for serious foul play

Rangers striker Kemar Roofe has been handed a two-game ban after he was found guilty of serious foul play.

The former Leeds and Anderlecht forward was booked by referee David Munro during Gers' 1-0 win over St Johnstone at Ibrox last week after a challenge on Saints midfielder Murray Davidson.

The Scottish Football Association disciplinary chiefs decided further action was required after Munro reported he did not see the incident in its entirety and Roofe was issued with a notice of complaint with the accusation "proved" at a hearing on Wednesday.

Roofe was able to feature in Rangers' 1-1 draw with Hamilton on Sunday while the matter was looked into further but will now sit out the upcoming home games against Kilmarnock and Dundee United.

