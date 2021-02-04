Celtic vs Rangers: Old Firm match in March to be shown live on Sky Sports

The next Old Firm match between Celtic and Rangers in the Scottish Premiership will be shown live on Sky Sports on Sunday, March 21; kick-off 12pm.
Sky Sports - the only broadcaster to offer live coverage of the Scottish Premiership - has announced another live game to be shown in March and they do not come bigger than the Old Firm.
Rangers are currently 23 points clear at the top of the Scottish Premiership table, with Celtic's attempt to win a 10th title in a row becoming increasingly difficult. They have 52 points in second place with two games in hand.
Steven Gerrard's Rangers have won both fixtures already played this season - the last on January 2 - with Celtic yet to score in either Old Firm match.
Their clash at Celtic Park next month will be shown live on Sky Sports, adding to the fixtures already announced for February and March.
Confirmed Scottish Premiership games live on Sky Sports
Sun Feb 7: Hamilton vs Rangers, Kick-off 12pm
Sun Feb 14: St Johnstone vs Celtic, Kick-off 12pm
Wed Mar 3: Livingston vs Rangers, Kick-off 6pm (rescheduled from February 28)
Sun Mar 7: Dundee United vs Celtic, Kick-off 12pm
Sun March 21: Celtic vs Rangers, Kick-off 12pm
