Steven Davis: Rangers midfielder signs one-year contract extension

Midfielder Steven Davis, 36, signs contract extension that will keep him with Rangers until the summer of 2022; Watch Celtic vs Rangers on Sunday from 11am on Sky Sports Football and Main Event; kick-off is at 12pm

By James Simpson

Saturday 20 March 2021 11:00, UK

Steven Davis
Image: Steven Davis has signed a contract extension with Rangers

Midfielder Steven Davis has signed a one-year contract extension with Rangers.

The deal will keep the 36-year-old at the Ibrox club until the summer of 2022.

Davis has been instrumental for Rangers this season, making 40 total appearances, including 29 in the league as the side secured their first title in 10 years.

The Northern Ireland international, now in his second spell with the club, was also a part of the title-winning side that secured Rangers' most recent title in 2010/11, before he joined Southampton in 2012.

Davis initially re-joined Rangers on a six-month loan in January 2019, and it was made permanent in May that season.

Manager Steven Gerrard told the club's website: "[Davis] embodies professionalism and continues to set the standards required to be a Rangers player.

"He has been instrumental this year, playing a key role in our league success.

"I am very pleased to have a player with Premier League and international experience on board as we look towards next season."

Davis said: "It is a privilege to play at Rangers and every game for my boyhood club is special.

Steven Davis
Image: Davis has played 124 times for Northern Ireland

"Winning [the club's 55th league title] was a historic moment for all of us and especially for me, as I had always said that I had unfinished business at Ibrox.

"As the manager has said, this is only the beginning and I am proud to continue as a Ranger for another season."

old firm preview image

