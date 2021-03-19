Celtic vs Rangers preview, team news, prediction, stats, kick-off time, live on Sky Sports

Team news and stats ahead of Celtic vs Rangers in the Scottish Premiership on Sunday (kick-off 12pm).
Team news
Celtic defender Greg Taylor is back in training ahead of the Old Firm derby against Rangers. The left-back has missed the last two matches with a thigh problem.
Defender Christopher Jullien is out long term with a knee injury and Mikey Johnston remains sidelined with a knock.
Steven Gerrard will have a face-to-face discussion with Glen Kamara before deciding if the Rangers midfielder is in the right frame of mind to play after Thursday's Slavia Prague racism controversy.
The Finland star was the target of an alleged offensive slur during a bust-up with Ondrej Kudela, something the Slavia player denies.
Leon Balogun was sent off along with Kemar Roofe against the Czechs but could be required to fill in at right-back with Nathan Patterson struggling after taking a kick to the calf. Skipper James Tavernier, long-term absentee Nikola Katic (both knee) and Ryan Jack (calf) remain out but Jermain Defoe returns after being ineligible for midweek action.
How to follow
Watch Celtic vs Rangers live on Sky Sports Football and Main Event from 11am; kick-off 12pm;
Walker's prediction
Interim manager John Kennedy has to show he can shape up a team and have them playing for him if he is to realise any ambition of succeeding Neil Lennon permanently. The simple truth is that Celtic have been awful this season, greatly underperformed and are still to lay a glove on the newly crowned Scottish Premiership champions. Putting an end to their unbeaten league season would be a consolation for the hurting Celtic support.
The most dangerous front man is undoubtedly Odsonne Edouard, but his focus has been elsewhere this season, much to the annoyance of every Celtic supporter. Chopping and changing the goalkeepers, defensive formations and midfield players hasn't helped Celtic get into any rhythm at all, but this is one to show up for the fans.
Rangers have to get over the pain of losing to Slavia Prague on Thursday night in the Europa League, but in fairness to Steven Gerrard and his squad, they have met every challenge head-on this season and in big games, they have delivered. They won't be the least bit fazed by going to Celtic Park, their supporters know they are capable of winning anywhere. The big question is, can Rangers remain unbeaten in the league this season?
Walker predicts: 1-0
Last time out...
Opta stats
- This will be Rangers' first league match since being crowned Scottish champions for the first time since 2011, thus ending a run of nine consecutive league titles for rivals Celtic. Rangers have won a record 55 Scottish top-flight championships (Celtic 51).
- Celtic have lost each of their last three league meetings with Rangers, their worst such losing run against them since a run of four from March 2007 to March 2008 under Gordon Strachan.
- Rangers are looking to win three separate league Old Firm derbies against Celtic in a single season for the first time since the 1999-2000 campaign under Dick Advocaat.
- Rangers have won both of their last two away league games against rivals Celtic; they had only won two of their previous 16 such visits before this (D4 L10).
- Celtic have failed to score against Rangers in Scottish Premiership this season, they never have failed to score against Rangers for a whole campaign of the competition.
- Each of Rangers' last four league goals against Celtic have been scored from set-piece situations (3 corners & 1 indirect free-kick).
- Celtic's Odsonne Edouard has been directly involved in six goals in his four Scottish Premiership appearances against Rangers at Celtic Park, scoring four and assisting two.
- Celtic are the only opponent that Rangers striker Alfredo Morelos has faced in the Scottish Premiership without scoring, despite the Colombian not appearing against any other side more times than his 12 such games versus Celtic (level with Hibernian and Kilmarnock). Morelos has attempted 25 shots (eight on target) without scoring in those 12 league games against the Hoops.