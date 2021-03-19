Celtic vs Rangers preview, team news, prediction, stats, kick-off time, live on Sky Sports

Team news and stats ahead of Celtic vs Rangers in the Scottish Premiership on Sunday (kick-off 12pm).

Team news

Celtic defender Greg Taylor is back in training ahead of the Old Firm derby against Rangers. The left-back has missed the last two matches with a thigh problem.

Defender Christopher Jullien is out long term with a knee injury and Mikey Johnston remains sidelined with a knock.

Steven Gerrard will have a face-to-face discussion with Glen Kamara before deciding if the Rangers midfielder is in the right frame of mind to play after Thursday's Slavia Prague racism controversy.

0:44 Celtic interim boss John Kennedy confirms his side will not give Premiership champions Rangers a guard of honour on Sunday at Parkhead

The Finland star was the target of an alleged offensive slur during a bust-up with Ondrej Kudela, something the Slavia player denies.

Leon Balogun was sent off along with Kemar Roofe against the Czechs but could be required to fill in at right-back with Nathan Patterson struggling after taking a kick to the calf. Skipper James Tavernier, long-term absentee Nikola Katic (both knee) and Ryan Jack (calf) remain out but Jermain Defoe returns after being ineligible for midweek action.

How to follow

Watch Celtic vs Rangers live on Sky Sports Football and Main Event from 11am; kick-off 12pm; follow the action with our dedicated live match blog including in-game clips, with free match highlights published on the Sky Sports website, app and YouTube channel later that evening.

Walker's prediction

Interim manager John Kennedy has to show he can shape up a team and have them playing for him if he is to realise any ambition of succeeding Neil Lennon permanently. The simple truth is that Celtic have been awful this season, greatly underperformed and are still to lay a glove on the newly crowned Scottish Premiership champions. Putting an end to their unbeaten league season would be a consolation for the hurting Celtic support.

0:30 Assistant chief constable Bernard Higgins has warned fans of Celtic and Rangers to stay at home this weekend ahead of the Old Firm

The most dangerous front man is undoubtedly Odsonne Edouard, but his focus has been elsewhere this season, much to the annoyance of every Celtic supporter. Chopping and changing the goalkeepers, defensive formations and midfield players hasn't helped Celtic get into any rhythm at all, but this is one to show up for the fans.

Rangers have to get over the pain of losing to Slavia Prague on Thursday night in the Europa League, but in fairness to Steven Gerrard and his squad, they have met every challenge head-on this season and in big games, they have delivered. They won't be the least bit fazed by going to Celtic Park, their supporters know they are capable of winning anywhere. The big question is, can Rangers remain unbeaten in the league this season?

Walker predicts: 1-0

Last time out...

3:11 Highlights of the Scottish Premiership game between Dundee United and Celtic

2:49 Highlights of the Scottish Premiership match between Rangers and St Mirren

Opta stats