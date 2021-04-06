James Tavernier: Rangers captain signs contract extension as club plans for the future

Rangers defender James Tavernier has signed a new two-year contract extension as the club look to secure the long-term futures of key players.

The 29-year-old, who has been of interest to clubs in the Premier League, led the team to their first Scottish Premiership title in a decade as club captain this season.

He has scored an incredible 17 goals from right-back across 41 appearances in all competitions this term, and will look to continue at the forefront of long-term Gers success now his future is secured until the summer of 2024.

Tavernier said: "I am delighted. To captain Rangers to our historic 55th title is a memory I will hold forever.

"It is a privilege and an honour to pull on the famous royal blue, and adding the captain's armband makes it even more special. As we celebrate our 150th anniversary, I am mindful that there is much more work to be done to ensure we uphold the values of Rangers.

"I will continue to strive to be better as a player, captain and make sure we continue to set the standard higher than before. 55 wasn't the end of the journey, it was only the beginning."

Manager Steven Gerrard said: "This shows the ambition of both James and the club as we continue to drive forward to fulfil our ambitions, both domestically and in Europe.

"James has been a consistent performer for me since I made the decision to hand him the captain's armband in 2018. His leadership is obvious both on the field and in the dressing room as well. He commands respect but ensures he leads with action and not words.

"James can continue to improve, as I know he is hungry to become a better version of himself on a daily basis."

Sporting director Ross Wilson added: "We began discussions with James a few months ago but as everyone knows, we do our business quietly and agreed this contract would be concluded once the league title was officially won.

"Working closely with him every day, we see his leadership on and off the field as well as the esteem he is held in by his teammates. We now have two of the outstanding right-backs in the country and seeing how James supports Nathan Patterson's development speaks volumes for the unity of the club and the squad.

"Tav has grown to love Rangers and I know how proud he is to be captain of this club and how happy he and his family are in the City of Glasgow."