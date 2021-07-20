Rangers given permission to host 8,500 supporters for Brighton friendly and 12,750 for Real Madrid match at Ibrox

Rangers have been granted permission to host 8,500 supporters at Saturday’s match with Brighton and 12,750 at Sunday’s Real Madrid fixture.

The Ibrox club will then welcome up to 17,000 fans for their opening Premiership match on July 31 at home to Livingston - live on Sky Sports Football.

Rangers are also optimistic that, under Scottish Government roadmap plans, they will be able to have a full house for their Champions League qualifier against either Malmo or HJK Helsinki on August 10.

Only last Saturday, just 2,000 fans were permitted to attend Rangers' 2-2 friendly draw with Arsenal.

A club statement read: "Following further discussions with the Scottish Government and local authorities, Rangers have been granted permission to host 8,500 supporters at Saturday's match with Brighton & Hove Albion, and 12,750 at Sunday's Real Madrid fixture.

"The stadium capacity for the upcoming Scottish Premiership opener with Livingston has also been set, with 17,000 fans permitted to attend on July 31.

"Season ticket holders enrolled in the home friendly scheme and MyGers members will again be given priority to this weekend's friendlies.

"For the Livingston Premiership opener, a straight ballot among Season Ticket holders will take place for the 17,000 available tickets, with those unsuccessful provided free access through the RangersTV virtual match pass."