Rangers given permission to host 8,500 supporters for Brighton friendly and 12,750 for Real Madrid match at Ibrox

Rangers will also be able to welcome 17,000 fans for their Scottish Premiership opener against Livingston - live on Sky Sports Football on July 31; the club confirmed they hope to have a full house for their Champions League qualifier against Malmo/HJK Helsinki on August 10

Tuesday 20 July 2021 11:49, UK

SNS - Ibrox
Image: Rangers will be able to welcome back more fans to Ibrox, starting this weekend

Rangers have been granted permission to host 8,500 supporters at Saturday’s match with Brighton and 12,750 at Sunday’s Real Madrid fixture.

The Ibrox club will then welcome up to 17,000 fans for their opening Premiership match on July 31 at home to Livingston - live on Sky Sports Football.

Rangers are also optimistic that, under Scottish Government roadmap plans, they will be able to have a full house for their Champions League qualifier against either Malmo or HJK Helsinki on August 10.

Only last Saturday, just 2,000 fans were permitted to attend Rangers' 2-2 friendly draw with Arsenal.

A club statement read: "Following further discussions with the Scottish Government and local authorities, Rangers have been granted permission to host 8,500 supporters at Saturday's match with Brighton & Hove Albion, and 12,750 at Sunday's Real Madrid fixture.

Trending

"The stadium capacity for the upcoming Scottish Premiership opener with Livingston has also been set, with 17,000 fans permitted to attend on July 31.

Rangers
Livingston

Saturday 31st July 12:30pm Kick off 1:30pm

"Season ticket holders enrolled in the home friendly scheme and MyGers members will again be given priority to this weekend's friendlies.

Also See:

"For the Livingston Premiership opener, a straight ballot among Season Ticket holders will take place for the 17,000 available tickets, with those unsuccessful provided free access through the RangersTV virtual match pass."

Fantasy Football is LIVE!

Fantasy Football is LIVE!

Sky Sports Fantasy Football is back for the 2021/22 season. Create a team for free, and you could win £50,000.

Around Sky

Get Sky Sports

GolfPass on Sky Q