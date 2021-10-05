UEFA is to investigate Thursday's Europa League match between Sparta Prague and Rangers; boos were audible whenever Rangers midfielder Glen Kamara touched the ball; it comes after Kamara was racially abused by Slavia Prague defender Ondrej Kudela last season

UEFA opens investigation into Rangers' defeat at Sparta Prague after Glen Kamara booed

Glen Kamara was repeatedly booed by Sparta Prague fans during Thursday's Europa League match against Rangers

UEFA has opened an investigation into events surrounding Rangers' Europa League defeat against Sparta Prague last week.

European football's governing body said that it was probing "potential discriminatory incidents" during last Thursday's group-stage match.

Sparta fans were banned from the Letna Stadium following racist abuse of Monaco's Aurelius Tchouameni in August, but around 10,000 schoolchildren were permitted to attend the 1-0 win over Rangers along with some accompanying adults.

The match was marred by the booing of Rangers' black players, with Glen Kamara - who was on the receiving end of a racist slur from Slavia Prague's Ondrej Kudela in March - seemingly being targeted more vociferously than others.

A statement from UEFA said: "In accordance with Article 31(4) of the UEFA Disciplinary Regulations, a UEFA Ethics and Disciplinary Inspector has been appointed to conduct a disciplinary investigation regarding potential discriminatory incidents allegedly occurring during the 2021/22 UEFA Europa League group-stage match between AC Sparta Praha and Rangers FC played on 30 September 2021.

"Information on this matter will be made available in due course."

