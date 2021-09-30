Full Time After Extra Time This is a live match. Extra Time Half Time

Sparta Prague vs Rangers. UEFA Europa League Group A.

Generali Arena.

Sparta Prague 1

  • D Hancko (29th minute)

Rangers 0

  • G Kamara (sent off 74th minute)

Latest UEFA Europa League Odds

Sparta Prague 1-0 Rangers: Glen Kamara sent off in Europa League defeat

Match report as Glen Kamara is dismissed as Rangers lose 1-0 at Sparta Prague in the Europa League; David Hancko's first-half header proves to be the difference between the two sides; Rangers stay bottom of Group A and now face Brondby in back-to-back games

By Richard Morgan

Football journalist - @Richiereds1976

Thursday 30 September 2021 19:53, UK

Action from Sparta vs Rangers in the Europa League
Image: Sparta celebrate their winner against Rangers in the Europa League

Rangers' Europa League hopes suffered a blow as they lost 1-0 at Sparta Prague, with the visitors' chances not helped by Glen Kamara's second-half sending-off.

David Hancko's 29th-minute looping header ultimately proved the difference between the two teams in a tightly fought contest at the Generali Arena.

However, just as Steven Gerrard's side were threatening to draw level in the Czech capital, Kamara - who had been booed whenever he touched the ball - picked up a second yellow card after an innocuous challenge with 16 minutes to go, leaving Rangers with a mountain to climb.

As a result, Rangers stay bottom of Group A after a second straight loss, making their upcoming back-to-back matches with Brondby must-win fixtures.

More to follow shortly…

Also See:

Trending

What's next?

Rangers take on Hibernian at Ibrox in the Scottish Premiership on Sunday, kick-off at 3pm.

Win £250,000 with Super 6!

Win £250,000 with Super 6!

Another Saturday, another chance to win £250,000 with Super 6. Play for free, entries by 3pm.

Around Sky

Get Sky Sports

GolfPass on Sky Q