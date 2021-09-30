Sparta Prague 1-0 Rangers: Glen Kamara sent off in Europa League defeat

Rangers' Europa League hopes suffered a blow as they lost 1-0 at Sparta Prague, with the visitors' chances not helped by Glen Kamara's second-half sending-off.
David Hancko's 29th-minute looping header ultimately proved the difference between the two teams in a tightly fought contest at the Generali Arena.
However, just as Steven Gerrard's side were threatening to draw level in the Czech capital, Kamara - who had been booed whenever he touched the ball - picked up a second yellow card after an innocuous challenge with 16 minutes to go, leaving Rangers with a mountain to climb.
As a result, Rangers stay bottom of Group A after a second straight loss, making their upcoming back-to-back matches with Brondby must-win fixtures.
More to follow shortly…
What's next?
Rangers take on Hibernian at Ibrox in the Scottish Premiership on Sunday, kick-off at 3pm.