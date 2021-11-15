Giovanni van Bronckhorst: Former Rangers defender one of three candidates on final shortlist to replace Steven Gerrard

Former Rangers defender Giovanni van Bronckhorst is one of three final candidates on a shortlist to replace Steven Gerrard as manager at Ibrox.
Van Bronckhorst, who held "positive" talks with the club in London on Saturday, is still among those sporting director Ross Wilson is considering.
Sky Sports News has been told the talks with Van Bronckhorst were focused on the short and long-term strategy of the club and although contract terms were not discussed, it is believed the Dutchman's values and ideas are aligned with Rangers.
The Scottish Premiership champions are very pleased and impressed with their shortlist and will hold further talks on Monday.
- Van Bronckhorst holds 'positive' Rangers talks
- 'Gerrard's legacy is stopping Celtic winning 10 in a row'
That shortlist does not include Frank Lampard, who has been out of management since his sacking by Chelsea last January.
Trending
- Verstappen vs Hamilton: What was said about near miss
- Frustrated Wolff: 'No Verstappen penalty? Come on!'
- Rashid backs Rafiq racism allegations towards Vaughan
- Norwich appoint Smith as head coach
- 2022 World Cup play-offs: All you need to know
- 'T20 World Cup win massive for under-pressure Langer'
- World Cup Euro Qualifiers: Who's through, who needs what?
- WCQ: Late Mitrovic goal condemns Portugal to play-offs
- Reaction: Stunning Hamilton takes comeback win; Fined for belt breach
- Hamilton: Win one of my best after Brazil 'adversity'
Despite a busy period of matches coming up, including a League Cup semi-final against Hibernian, Europa League tie against Sparta Prague and key away matches in the Premiership, the club are focused on getting the right fit rather than rushing a process which began on Thursday following Gerrard's move to Aston Villa.
How has Van Bronckhorst been faring as a manager?
Van Bronckhorst played for Rangers between 1998 and 2001, winning five trophies, including two league titles, before spells at some of Europe's elite clubs such as Arsenal and Barcelona.
After hanging up his boots at Feyenoord in 2010, the 46-year-old went on to join the coaching set-up under Ronald Koeman at the Dutch club, before taking full control in 2015.
He led Feyenoord to KNVB Cup success in his first full season in charge, before sealing the Eredivisie title the year after - the club's first in 18 years.
Van Bronckhorst went on to join Chinese Super League club Guangzhou City, where, after finishing 11th, he quit to return to his family.
It is understood that after a spell out of the game, he is now keen on a return to management.