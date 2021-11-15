Giovanni van Bronckhorst: Former Rangers defender one of three candidates on final shortlist to replace Steven Gerrard

Former Rangers defender Giovanni van Bronckhorst is one of three final candidates on a shortlist to replace Steven Gerrard as manager at Ibrox.

Van Bronckhorst, who held "positive" talks with the club in London on Saturday, is still among those sporting director Ross Wilson is considering.

Sky Sports News has been told the talks with Van Bronckhorst were focused on the short and long-term strategy of the club and although contract terms were not discussed, it is believed the Dutchman's values and ideas are aligned with Rangers.

The Scottish Premiership champions are very pleased and impressed with their shortlist and will hold further talks on Monday.

That shortlist does not include Frank Lampard, who has been out of management since his sacking by Chelsea last January.

Despite a busy period of matches coming up, including a League Cup semi-final against Hibernian, Europa League tie against Sparta Prague and key away matches in the Premiership, the club are focused on getting the right fit rather than rushing a process which began on Thursday following Gerrard's move to Aston Villa.

How has Van Bronckhorst been faring as a manager?

Van Bronckhorst played for Rangers between 1998 and 2001, winning five trophies, including two league titles, before spells at some of Europe's elite clubs such as Arsenal and Barcelona.

After hanging up his boots at Feyenoord in 2010, the 46-year-old went on to join the coaching set-up under Ronald Koeman at the Dutch club, before taking full control in 2015.

He led Feyenoord to KNVB Cup success in his first full season in charge, before sealing the Eredivisie title the year after - the club's first in 18 years.

Van Bronckhorst went on to join Chinese Super League club Guangzhou City, where, after finishing 11th, he quit to return to his family.

It is understood that after a spell out of the game, he is now keen on a return to management.