Giovanni van Bronckhorst: New Rangers manager fired up for 'special' Ibrox debut vs Sparta Prague

Giovanni van Bronckhorst has promised changes for his first game in charge of Rangers against Sparta Prague in the Europa League on Thursday.

Van Bronckhorst only met his squad for the first time on Tuesday, but he has promised there will be changes for Thursday's must-win game, both in terms of personnel and tactics.

"It's a very short time - only two days to train with the players," said van Bronckhorst, who watched from the stands as Rangers lost to Hibernian in Sunday's Scottish League Cup semi-final.

"But I think they can already sense the things I want to change and what is needed to become successful again. Not only on the pitch, but also the way we behave as a team and the way we have to be prepared mentally.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Van Bronckhorst's former international team-mate Nigel de Jong believes the Dutchman will be a success at Rangers

"You cannot do everything in two days. I need more time. But step by step, I'm sure the players will understand the way I work and the way I want to play.

"I have certain ways of playing against different systems. But you will see a team in the system I like to play. It will be a different system against Prague than it was against Hibs (in the 3-1 defeat on Sunday). You will definitely see some changes."

Defence the priority for Gio vs Sparta Prague

Rangers were sound defensively last term, but have been easier to score against this season and conceded three against Hibernian on Sunday.

Van Bronckhorst admits his new team must tighten up, saying: "We weren't happy with the result or the goals we conceded, so we have to make sure we are defensively much more focused and compact.

"That's the main objective, to defend really well and make sure we keep the zero."

The last meeting between the teams in Prague was marred when schoolchildren in attendance booed Rangers player Glen Kamara, who had been racially abused by Slavia Prague player Ondrej Kudela in March.

Asked about any concerns he had about the potential for further racial incidents, the manager said: "We have seen a lot of circumstances in the stands. Not only the games we have played against Prague, but you can see in football it's definitely a thing we want to get rid of. But we also know it's hard to get rid of.

"It's still there, but we have to be focused on the match and make sure we are performing well on the pitch and fully focused on the thing we want to do. And that's win against Prague."

Gio fired up for 'special' Ibrox return

Image: Van Bronckhorst will return to Ibrox as manager on Thursday

The Dutchman, who spent three years as a Rangers player, will experience the adulation of the support ahead of Thursday's game and is hopeful a positive atmosphere can help get his reign off to the perfect start.

Van Bronckhorst said: "I am looking forward to the first game back in the stadium and of course it will bring many memories of my time when I was a player. Very good memories. I can't wait to feel the atmosphere again in the stadium, but I am old enough to separate my emotions into the focus I need to perform with the team.

"Before the game it will be mixed feelings, but once the whistle goes from the referee, I will be fully focused on my task and that is to guide my team to victory.

"It's a big game, a special game in Europe. They are always great nights at Ibrox in Europe. With the support of the fans in the stadium, we have to create the atmosphere and environment where we can play well and win the game."