Lyon vs Rangers: Ban on Ibrox supporters attending Groupama Stadium overturned 24 hours after being confirmed

Rangers fans will be allowed to attend Thursday's Europa League clash with Lyon after a ban issued by the government was overturned.

Less than 24 hours earlier, the Scottish champions had been told the 2,200 tickets they had been given by the French club would not be honoured because of a government ruling.

Rangers were told that Lyon's policing resources and city infrastructure would be tested by a local festival of light taking place this week, and said the decision was "bemusing" and "extremely frustrating".

However in another twist and adding to the frustration - after some had cancelled their travel plans - fans have now been told they are "welcome" to travel and support the Light Blues at the Groupama Stadium.

We now have confirmation that the sole prefectoral order will be in force. The 2.000 Rangers fans who bought an official ticket for the away sector are WELCOME to the game.

The ministerial travel ban was withdrawn.@rangersfc @scottishfsa — Asso.Nat.Supporters (@A_N_Supporters) December 7, 2021

Pressure was put on officials by supporters groups in the United Kingdom and France.

A Rangers statement read: "This morning [Tuesday], we have been informed that the previous decision by the French government regarding our away ticket allocation has now been overturned.

"Rangers Football Club finds itself in an almost impossible situation.

"We welcome the updated position that our supporters are now able to access the stadium on Thursday night in Lyon, France. Nevertheless, we understand that the situation continues to cause uncertainty and frustration with many supporters having cancelled their flights and/or accommodation.

"We are currently dealing with CTM and Sports Options to ascertain if they now intend to travel to this match. Our corporate flight which was cancelled yesterday cannot be rearranged due to the short timescale involved.

"We are currently liaising with OL [Lyon] regarding ticket distribution arrangements for those supporters who manage to make alternative travel arrangements to the match. A further communication will be available later today or early tomorrow to confirm uplift arrangements.

"We apologise for the inconvenience caused to our support who will share our frustration at this situation."