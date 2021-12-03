Rangers 3-0 Dundee: Gers go seven points clear at top of Scottish Premiership with victory

Rangers eased to a seven-point advantage at the top of the Scottish Premiership with a dominant 3-0 win over in-form Dundee.

Joe Aribo scored the first with a slight deflection before Dundee defender Ryan Sweeney slid the midfielder's cross into his own net. Alfredo Morelos added the third.

It means Giovanni van Bronckhorst has made it four consecutive wins since taking charge at Rangers. It was Dundee's 14th consecutive defeat at Ibrox.

The league leaders have moved seven points ahead of Celtic who get the chance to reduce the lead at Dundee United on Sunday.

Rangers, with Scott Arfield and Fashion Sakala in for rested Ryan Kent and Steven Davis, took control from the start and did not relent.

Aribo's nifty footwork at the edge of the Dundee box ended with Sakala snatching at a shot with the ball flying high and wide and then the striker screwed a shot wide of the far post.

Image: Fashion Sakala came in for Ryan Kent against Dundee

The pressure was constant.

In the 24th minute Sakala's powerful and more accurate drive was brilliantly pushed behind by Legzdins - the corner came to nothing - before the busy keeper made a decent save from left-back Borna Barisic and a better one from Connor Goldson.

However, the creaking Dundee rear guard was breached when Aribo let fly from the edge of the box with a low drive which ended up behind Legzdins after taking a touch off defender Liam Fontaine.

The champions kept pushing forward and three minutes from the break Legzdins denied Morelos from close range.

The Govan side began the second half with Arfield's deflected shot rebounding off the post and Legzdins making more saves, from strikes by defender Calvin Bassey and Sakala.

Image: Ryan Sweeney turned the ball into his own net to put Rangers 2 up.

On-loan Celtic striker Leigh Griffiths was roundly booed when he took over from ex-Gers midfielder and Dundee skipper Charlie Adam before Sweeney, in trying to cut out a cross from Aribo, slid in to put the ball into his own net.

To the jeers of the home fans Griffiths was then booked by referee Alan Muir for a foul on Aribo with Morelos also taking a yellow for his part in the ensuing melee.

A mix-up in the Gers defence saw Paul McMullan get a shot away but it was pushed behind for a corner by keeper Allan McGregor which was defended before Dundee boss James McPake was shown a yellow card by referee Muir, presumably for dissent.

Before that Griffiths might have been lucky to avoid another yellow for his challenge on Glen Kamara.

Image: Alfredo Morelos scored the third against Dundee

Morelos barged his way through the centre of Dundee's defence to knock in number three, and the scoreline could have been even more emphatic had Christie Elliott not cleared away another goal-bound header from the Ibrox striker, albeit Griffiths cracked the post in added time with a shot.

What the managers said

Image: It's four wins out of four for Rangers manager Giovanni van Bronckhorst

Rangers boss Giovanni van Bronckhorst: "We worked hard to get the passing game up, at speed, especially against opponents who are organised and defended really well.

"You need that flow of passing and today we did really well.

"You could see that the more minutes we played, the more space we got and we also changed the direction of play quickly and dominated those areas."

Dundee boss James McPake was unimpressed by the behaviour of the Rangers players when Leigh Griffiths, on loan from Celtic and who came on as a second-half substitute, got booked by referee Alan Muir for foul on Aribo.

Image: James McPake was unimpressed by the attitude towards Dundee strike Leigh Griffiths

"He is going to get a hostile reception. He gets a hostile reception everywhere he goes.

"It never crossed my mind to say: 'I'm worried about putting him on'. Leigh's a character who can take it on.

"You could see what they were trying to do, in my opinion.

"He gets booked. I've not seen the tackle. Then all of a sudden there's a riot about to happen because it's Leigh.

"Rangers players were coming in from everywhere.

"Fair play to my players. That's what I want to see from my team, togetherness.

Rangers travel to Lyon for their final Europa League group-stage clash on Thursday (5.45pm), before facing Hearts at Tynecastle on Sunday December 12 in a match you can see live on Sky Sports Football at 12pm.

Live SPFL Sunday 12th December 11:00am

Meanwhile, Dundee visit Ross County on Saturday December 11 at 3pm.