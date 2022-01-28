Manchester United's Amad Diallo excites Rangers boss Giovanni van Bronckhorst

Giovanni van Bronckhorst is "excited" to work with Manchester United's Amad Diallo, believing his loan move will benefit Rangers and help the player reach his potential.

The 19-year-old winger has joined the Scottish Premiership leaders until the end of the season, a year after he moved to Old Trafford.

Diallo was signed by Manchester United in a deal worth £37.2m from Atalanta and has made nine appearances in all competitions, scoring one goal.

Rangers' move for the Ivory Coast international follows the news Ianis Hagi will miss the season with a knee injury.

"We had to do something in the transfer window with the news we had about Ianis (Hagi). We had a good conversation with Amad and his agent and I'm delighted he's decided to come to Rangers for the rest of the season," the Rangers manager told Sky Sports News.

"He's had a great start to his career. He made a really good move to Manchester United when he was still a really young player.

"He hasn't played much and he's a player who needs to play to develop, but we all see his qualities and what he can bring to us. I'm excited to work with him for the rest of the season."

Rangers are also linked with a loan move for highly-rated Manchester City midfielder James McAtee on loan.

McAtee has scored 14 goals in just 15 appearances in Premier League 2 this season and made his top-flight debut in November.

However, Van Bronckhorst would not be drawn on the 19-year-old: "We had many options, Ross spoke to as many candidates as possible to bring in players. We only will only say the names if they are Rangers players."

Rangers have made two loan signings during this transfer window with James Sands joining from MLS side New York City for 18 months.

But Van Bronckhorst says he is also keen to help develop youngsters who are already at the club.

He said: "We're a club who also wants to give our own academy talents the chance to play, but there are moments in the season when you have to act and go for the best possible solution.

"We thought this was the best solution for us today, but it depends on the situation we're in. You also want to develop your own talents, which we have with Alex Lowry and Charlie McCann already training with us."

Alex Lowry in contract talks

Van Bronckhorst handed 18-year-old Alex Lowry his first Rangers start in Wednesday's 1-0 win against Livingston after his scoring debut from the bench in the Scottish Cup.

The midfielder impressed again and the manager is ready to do all he can to hold on to the academy graduate.

"Obviously you want to have your biggest talents on long term contracts, especially when they move to the first team. Talks are on the way with Alex," the Dutchman said.

"He's a player who will be very important for the future of Rangers so obviously we want him to stay here for as long as possible.

"I remember when I was a player and every time you got a talent from the youth academy in the first time you get excited as well as the player.

"I think your role as an experienced player is to make sure you welcome the talent, you work with him and you try to make him a better player as well. I think he's in an environment now where everybody is busy making sure his potential will come out."

Diallo set for debut as Aribo returns

Diallo is in the squad for Rangers' game at Ross County on Saturday, live on Sky Sports.

Midfielder Joe Aribo is also in contention for the match in Dingwall after returning from international duty with Nigeria at the Africa Cup of Nations.

Van Bronckhorst added: "We welcome back Joe Aribo, he has had a good rest and is ready for tomorrow."

Ryan Jack is set to earn further game time as the injury-ravaged midfielder looks to build upon his 15-minute cameo against Livingston.

The manager said: "Ryan Jack had a good impact on the team, I am happy for him to get the minutes."