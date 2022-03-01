Giovanni van Bronckhorst admits Rangers form is not acceptable | Aaron Ramsey missing again

Giovanni van Bronckhorst admits Rangers' form has not been good enough and insists everyone at the club must take responsibility for recent results.

The Ibrox side have taken just 13 points from a possible 24 on offer since the Scottish Premiership returned after the winter break.

They trail leaders Celtic by three points after failing to capitalise on their goalless match at Hibernian on Sunday by surrendering a two-goal lead against Motherwell to draw 2-2.

Van Bronckhorst is looking for his players to start turning good performances into victories.

"If you see the league form and results it's not good enough," he told Sky Sports.

"The results aren't what we wanted to achieve but if you look at the way we played, so much domination and creating so many chances, we shouldn't have dropped points in so many games."

Image: Rangers goalkeeper Allan McGregor's faced criticism for recent performances

Goalkeeper Allan McGregor has been criticised for his performance in Sunday's draw with Motherwell, but the manager is refusing to lay the blame solely with him.

"There are always mistakes before a goal is made and it's always easy to point fingers at players to blame," said the Dutchman.

"I think we should all take responsibility for the result we had on Sunday and make sure we get the result we want at St Johnstone."

Aaron Ramsey will once again be missing when Rangers face the Perth side at McDiarmid Park on Wednesday night, live on Sky Sports.

The Wales international, who has managed just 94 minutes since joining on loan from Juventus on loan, is joined on the absentee list by fellow January recruit Amad Diallo as well as Ryan Jack, Filip Helander and Steven Davis.

Van Bronkhorst hopes the 31-year-old "will join the team very soon" with Helander and Jack in contention for Saturday's home game against Aberdeen.

Image: Aaron Ramsey remains on the sidelines at Rangers

The manager is demanding his team are more ruthless in front of goal against St Johnstone as he relished the hectic schedule.

"It's always good to play a lot of games and I think you should go to the next game as soon as possible, it's the same when you win games.

"Every game we face now I expect a challenge from the opponent. We have to be ready to make sure we get the three points."