Giovanni van Bronckhorst says Rangers players are determined to end wait for another Scottish Cup

Rangers manager Giovanni van Bronckhorst is certain his players will be fully focused on a Scottish Cup victory over Dundee after the highs of another famous European night at Ibrox.

Giovanni van Bronckhorst's side claimed a 3-0 victory over Red Star Belgrade on Thursday to take control of their Europa League last-16 tie.

The result has left the Ibrox players on a high, but focus must immediately switch back to domestic matters and Sunday's Scottish Cup quarter-final tie against Dundee.

Rangers' last Scottish Cup triumph came back in 2009 and the manager believes the players will be motivated to end the wait to lift the trophy once again.

"We have to rest and recover well. The mindset of the players is fantastic as they are all in recovery mode. It is always good to see your players performing, we put a lot of energy into preparing the team - it is nice to see when it comes together in a game," said Van Bronckhorst.

"With the character in our team and our tactical awareness in games you always have a high chance to win games. Playing in Europe is always special as a player, the atmosphere was fantastic at Ibrox and you can feel it on the pitch.

"We are one game away from the semi-final of the Scottish Cup and the cup competition is very important to us as has been a while since we have won a cup. We have everything to play for and we will park Europe and fully focus on Sunday."

Joe Aribo and John Lundstram are both doubts for the Scottish Cup tie at Dens Park after they picked up knocks in the win over Red Star Belgrade.

Image: Joe Aribo is a doubt for the trip to Dundee after an injury against Red Star Belgrade

Van Bronckhorst said: "Physically it was a tough match last night, we have a couple of concerns with Lundstram's ankle and we have to assess Aribo also before Sunday.

"We will have a strong line-up as we want to be in the semi-final of the Scottish Cup."

Scott Arfield will not be fit for the trip to Dens but Van Bronckhorst hopes he will be ready for next week's trip to Serbia.