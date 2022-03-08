Champions League, Europa League & ECL quarter-finals: When is the draw?

The first Champions League sides have qualified for the quarter-finals, but who else can make it through and when will the last-eight ties be drawn?

When are the draws ?

The Champions League quarter-final draw will take place on Friday, March 18 at 11am UK time, with the balls being drawn out at UEFA's headquarters in Nyon, Switzerland. The semi-finals will be drawn at the same time, meaning clubs and fans can plot out their potential route to the Paris final.

The Europa League quarter-final and semi-final draws will follow the Champions League ones in the same venue at 12pm UK time, with the same stage of the Europa Conference league starting at 12.30pm.

Champions League

Which teams are in the Champions League quarter-final and semi-final draws?

Liverpool became the first English team to book their Champions League last-eight spot with a 2-1 aggregate victory over Italian side Inter Milan, following Tuesday night's second leg at Anfield.

They were joined by Bayern Munich, who defeated RB Salzburg via an 8-2 aggregate win.

Image: Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool made it through by beating Inter Milan

The remaining games will be played out over the next week, with Manchester City, Chelsea and Manchester United looking to join Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool in the last eight.

The list of qualified teams are:

Liverpool

Bayern Munich

Manchester City or Sporting Lisbon

Real Madrid or PSG

Manchester United or Atletico Madrid

Ajax or Benfica

Juventus or Villarreal

Lille or Chelsea

How the draw works

The quarter-final and semi-final draws are both 'open' so, unlike the last-16 draw, anyone can face any team in both stages, irrespective of their country of origin or previous fixtures this season.

Each quarter-final tie will be given a number between one and four, with those four balls being used to draw out the semi-final draw that succeeds the last-eight pairings.

When are the remaining knockout ties?

The first-legs of the quarter-final ties will be played on April 5 and 6 with the return fixtures on April 12 and 13. The semi-finals will start on April 26 and 27 with the second legs on May 3 and 4. The Champions League final is on May 28 at Paris' Stade de France.

All dates are provisional and subject to change by UEFA.

Europa League

Which teams are in the Europa League quarter-final and semi-final draws?

German club RB Leipzig are the only club assured of a place in the Europa League quarter-finals after their last-16 opponents Spartak Moscow were kicked out of European competition in the wake of Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

The rest of the last-16 stage kicks off on Thursday night, with West Ham and Rangers flying the British flag in this stage of the competition.

Image: Jarrod Bowen celebrates his goal with Manuel Lanzini

David Moyes' Hammers face Spanish club Sevilla away from home in the first-leg on Thursday night, while Rangers host Red Star Belgrade at Ibrox on the same evening.

Should the two British sides get through, they could be paired with Barcelona in the last eight, should they defeat Turkish club Galatasaray in their last-16 clash.

The list of quarter-final contenders are:

RB Leipzig (already qualified)

Porto or Lyon

Real Betis or Eintracht Frankfurt

Sevilla or West Ham

Barcelona or Galatasaray

Rangers or Red Star Belgrade

Braga or Monaco

Atalanta or Bayer Leverkusen

Image: Rangers are in a good position to reach the Europa League last -16 after a 4-2 win in Dortmund

How the draw works...

The quarter-final and semi-final draws are both 'open' so, unlike in the two previous rounds, anyone can face any team in both stages, irrespective of their country of origin or previous fixtures this season.

Each quarter-final tie will be given a number between one and four, with those four balls being used to draw out the semi-final draw that succeeds the last-eight pairings.

When are the remaining knockout ties?

The first-legs of the quarter-final ties will be played on April 7 with the return fixtures on April 14. The semi-finals will start on April 21 and 27 with the second legs on May 5. The final is on May 18 in Seville.

All dates are provisional and subject to change by UEFA.

Europa Conference League

Which teams are in the Europa Conference League quarter-final and semi-final draws?

The Europa Conference League last-16 stage kicks off on Thursday night, with Leicester City facing French side Rennes in the first-leg at their King Power Stadium.

Other notable European sides competing for a last eight spot include 2018 Champions League semi-finalists AS Roma, managed by Jose Mourinho, and 2018 Europa League finalists Marseille.

Image: Tammy Abraham's Roma are in the hat for the ECL last-16 draw

The list of quarter-final contenders are:

Partizan Belgrade or Feyenoord

Slavia Prague or LASK

Vitesse Arnhem or AS Roma

PAOK Salonika or Gent

PSV Eindhoven or FC Copenhagen

Bodo/Glimt or AZ Alkmaar

Leicester City or Rennes

Marseille or FC Basel

Image: Leicester still have to get past Randers to reach the ECL last-16 draw

How the draw works...

The quarter-final and semi-final draws are both 'open' so, unlike in the two previous rounds, anyone can face any team in both stages, irrespective of their country of origin or previous fixtures this season.

Each quarter-final tie will be given a number between one and four, with those four balls being used to draw out the semi-final draw that succeeds the last-eight pairings.

When are the last-16 ties?

The first legs of the Europa Conference League quarter-finals will take place on April 7, with the second-legs a taking place seven days later. The semi-finals take place on April 21 and May 5, with the final on May 26 in Tirana, Albania.

All dates are provisional and subject to change by UEFA.