Rangers: Giovanni van Bronckhorst prepared for 'crazy' end to transfer window

Giovanni van Bronckhorst is prepared for "crazy things" as the transfer deadline draws closer but he insists there are no new signings imminent at Rangers.

The Ibrox side have brought in seven new first-team players so far this summer, including Antonio Colak, Malik Tillman and Rabbi Matondo.

Van Bronckhorst is happy with the strength of the squad he has built, but he knows things could still change before September 1.

"You're never sure, especially when you get to the latter stages of the window crazy things will happen," he told Sky Sports News.

"We've seen that before and it's important to be prepared, but so far nothing is happening with ins or outs."

Colak has been favoured over Alfredo Morelos this season, with the striker starting every match in the Scottish Premiership and in Champions League qualifying.

The 28-year-old has four goals so far and Van Bronckhorst is impressed with his immediate impact.

"He's giving us important goals, you always want that from your strikers and he's doing that so I'm really happy with his performances," he added.

"We have a lot of different strengths and qualities up front and when the competition is high I think the level goes up as well.

"That's what you want when you play for big clubs and I think we've achieved that with the squad we have this season.

While contract talks are continuing with the likes of Ryan Kent and Morelos, captain James Tavernier has signed a new deal at Ibrox.

The 30-year-old joined the club in the Championship in 2015 and has made 353 appearances to date, netting 85 goals from right-back.

Van Bronckhorst said: "We all see what he brings to the team.

"He's our captain and he leads by example so I'm really happy that he extended his contract."

Rangers return to Scottish Premiership action on Saturday against Hibernian, live on Sky Sports, after their midweek Champions League play-off first-leg draw with PSV Eindhoven.

"It's a period we are used to with big games in the league in between European games," said Van Bronckhorst.

"I think we have a good squad to cope with these games so we will be ready. You always have to make sure you see how the players are doing physically and mentally and take the XI from that position.

"We've seen the first games they've [Hibs] played in the league so we have quite a good view on their style, so we're going to prepare as normal and make sure we're ready for everything they throw at us."

