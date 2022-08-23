Alfredo Morelos: Rangers striker dropped by Giovanni van Bronckhorst over fitness and attitude concerns

Alfredo Morelos has been left out of Rangers’ squad for their Champions League play-off second-leg against PSV Eindhoven.

Rangers boss Giovanni van Bronckhorst made the decision following various concerns including the strikers' fitness levels and attitude over the early stages of this season.

Sky Sports News understands Van Bronckhorst consulted various senior players within the squad, who all unanimously backed the decision.

Morelos was sent off 13 minutes after coming on as a substitute at Easter Road on Saturday, however, that incident is not the sole reason behind this move.

It is understood the 26-year-old does still have a future at Ibrox - if he can prove his commitment to the club - with talks over a new deal currently on hold.

Following Morelos' lengthy spell on the sidelines, Rangers have strengthened in the forward areas with Tom Lawrence, Malik Tillman, Rabbi Matondo and Antonio Colak joining this summer.

Colak has started all seven matches this season across competitions and has scored four goals in his last five matches.

Dropping Morelos shows real leadership

Image: Giovanni van Bronkchorst was backed by senior players at Rangers over the call to drop Morelos

Sky Sports' Sahil Jaidka:

There's no doubt Giovanni van Bronckhorst would rather avoid being in this position on the eve of a huge match for Rangers.

However, to drop a player that has scored 114 goals and contributed 51 assists during his time at the club shows real leadership.

Concerns were raised by Sky Sports pundit Kris Boyd over the Colombian's attitude and fitness levels before the draw at Hibernian and it's clear those problems have cost Morelos his place in the squad.

Image: Alfredo Morelos' current Rangers deal ends in the summer

The red card at Easter Road was branded as "stupid" by James Tavernier and with the captain, alongside other senior players, backing Van Bronckhorst's call - it's clear there is unity over the standard needed within the dressing room.

Speculation always follows Morelos during the transfer window but it is clear he still has a future at Ibrox, if he can prove he is willing to put the team first.

Antonio Colak has shown he knows his way to goal, as do summer arrivals Tom Lawrence and Malik Tillman, so while there is depth at Rangers, but make no doubt about it - Morelos could have a key part to play.

For now, the manager has placed the ball firmly in Morelos' court and the message is clear - only time will tell if those issues around fitness and attitude are dealt with by the player.