Rangers vs Napoli moved to Wednesday with UEFA matches expected to go ahead this week

Rangers' Champions League group stage match against Napoli has been pushed back 24 hours to Wednesday September 14 with no away supporters in attendance at Ibrox; It is expected that all UEFA matches this week will go ahead

Rangers' Champions League group stage game at home to Napoli has been pushed back 24 hours to Wednesday following discussions between Police Scotland, the Glasgow club and UEFA.

European football's governing body have announced that the tie at Ibrox Stadium, originally to be played on Tuesday, has been rescheduled for Wednesday, September 14 at 8pm.

A UEFA statement explained: "This is due to the severe limitations on police resources and organisational issues related to the ongoing events surrounding the national mourning for Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II."

The UEFA Youth League game between both teams originally set for Tuesday has also been moved to a 2pm kick-off on Wednesday.

UEFA have also announced that no away fans will be present at Ibrox this week and, as a matter of sporting fairness, Rangers' supporters will not be authorised for the return leg in Naples on October 26.

Fans have been strongly advised to avoid making travel arrangements and to respect this extraordinary situation.

Rangers started their Champions League Group A campaign with a 4-0 defeat at Ajax Amsterdam and Napoli thrashed Liverpool 4-1 at home.

All UEFA competition matches are expected to go ahead as planned next week across Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday.

All Premier League and English Football League matches this weekend were postponed as a mark of respect. All games in the Women's Super League, Women's Championship and Women's FA Cup were also postponed.

The Scottish Football Association announced the postponement of all professional games over the course of the weekend, while all football in Northern Ireland and Wales was also off.

The English Football League is set to recommence on Tuesday with a full midweek programme while the National League confirmed matches would go ahead as scheduled from Monday.

The National Police Chief's Council said in a statement that a national policing operation had been activated and that UK Policing was working closely with other organisations to ensure events are held "safely and with the appropriate security".

The NPCC added: "Following the decisions of the Premier League and English Football League to cancel this weekend's matches, we will work with football clubs to try and ensure that, where possible, football fixtures can take place safely when balanced against the requirement to support national events and deliver day to day policing.

"This is a unique situation and we are working closely with everyone involved."

Sporting CP vs Tottenham going ahead despite technical error

Tottenham have moved to clarify that their Champions League group stage game against Sporting CP this week in Lisbon is going ahead as scheduled (Tuesday September 13, kick-off 5.45pm).

The tie had been thrown into doubt after a technical glitch on the club's website suggested the game had been postponed.

Tottenham and Sporting both won their opening fixtures in Group D games against Marseille and Eintracht Frankfurt respectively.

Richarlison scored two late headed goals to edge Tottenham past 10-man Marseille as Champions League football returned to north London.

Sporting cruised to a 3-0 win at Frankfurt, with English forward Marcus Edwards breaking the deadlock midway through the second half before former Wolves winger Francisco Trincao and Nuno Santos secured three points.

Upcoming midweek fixtures

Champions League

Tuesday September 13

Liverpool vs Ajax

Sporting Lisbon vs Tottenham

Wednesday September 13

Chelsea vs Red Bull Salzburg

Shakhtar Donetsk vs Celtic

Manchester City vs Borussia Dortmund

Rangers vs Napoli

Europa League

Thursday September 15

Arsenal vs PSV

Sherriff Tiraspol vs Manchester United

Europa Conference League

Thursday September 15

FK RFS vs Hearts

Silkeborg vs West Ham

Sky Bet Championship

Tuesday September 13

Blackburn Rovers vs Watford

Huddersfield vs Wigan

Hull vs Stoke

Middlesbrough vs Cardiff

Swansea vs Sheffield United

Preston vs Burnley

Wednesday September 13

Luton vs Coventry

Millwall vs QPR

Norwich vs Bristol City

Rotherham vs Blackpool

Reading vs Sunderland

West Brom vs Birmingham

Sky Bet League One

Tuesday September 13

Barnsley vs Port Vale

Burton vs Portsmouth

Charlton vs Forest Green

Cheltenham vs Cambridge

Ipswich vs Bristol Rovers

Lincoln vs Derby

MK Dons vs Bolton

Morecambe vs Sheffield Wednesday

Peterborough vs Fleetwood

Plymouth vs Oxford

Shrewsbury vs Exeter

Wycombe vs Accrington

Sky Bet League Two

Tuesday September 13

AFC Wimbledon vs Northampton

Barrow vs Doncaster

Crawley vs Stockport

Grimsby vs Gillingham

Harrogate vs Salford

Hartlepool vs Crewe

Mansfield vs Carlisle

Rochdale vs Leyton Orient

Stevenage vs Newport

Swindon vs Sutton

Tranmere vs Bradford

Walsall vs Colchester

National League

Tuesday September 13

Altrincham vs Scunthorpe

Barnet vs Dorking Wanderers

Boreham Wood vs Maidenhead

Chesterfield vs Southend

Eastleigh vs Yeovil

FC Halifax vs Gateshead

Maidstone vs Wealdstone

Notts County vs Aldershot

Woking vs Oldham

Wrexham vs Dagenham

York vs Bromley

National League North

Monday September 12

Bradford PA vs Darlington

Tuesday September 13

Blyth Spartans vs Farsley Celtic

Boston vs Buxton

Brackley vs Hereford

Chester vs Southport

Gloucester City vs AFC Telford

Kidderminster Harriers vs AFC Fylde

King's Lynn vs Alfreton

Leamington vs Kettering

Peterborough Sports vs Banbury

Scarborough Athletic vs Chorley

Spennymoor vs Curzon Ashton

National League South

Monday September 12

Chelmsford City vs Oxford City

Tuesday September 13

Bath City vs Weymouth

Dover Athletic vs Dartford

Dulwich Hamlet vs Hemel Hempstead

Eastbourne Borough vs Welling

Ebbsfleet vs Braintree

Hampton & Richmond vs Chippenham

Slough vs Taunton

St Albans P-P Concord Rangers

Tonbridge Angels vs Farnborough

Worthing vs Cheshunt

Wednesday September 14