Champions League, Europa League, Conference League fixtures: Schedule, fixtures, kick-off times

Liverpool will meet Rangers twice in eight days in the Champions League as the fixture list for all three European competitions are released.

Jurgen Klopp's men will meet Rangers in back-to-back fixtures in the middle of October in Group A.

The two sides come face to face at Anfield on Tuesday October 4 with the teams meeting again on Wednesday October 12 at Ibrox.

Erling Haaland is facing an early reunion with Borussia Dortmund - Manchester City will meet the Bundesliga club on Wednesday September 14 at the Etihad Stadium.

Image: This season's Champions League group stages will get underway on the midweek of September 6-7

Celtic begin their group stage campaign against holders Real Madrid at Celtic Park.

Manchester United are set to play at 5.45pm for all three of their away Europa League group matches while Arsenal have two intriguing fixtures with PSV Eindhoven to negotiate.

West Ham will kick off their Europa Conference League campaign on Thursday September 8 by hosting Romanian side FCSB and Hearts' key fixtures against Fiorentina fall on Thursday October 6 and Thursday October 13.

West Ham's Premier League fixtures against Everton, Fulham and Southampton all have new dates following their progression into Europe.

See below for a breakdown of each team's European fixtures....

Champions League

Group A: Liverpool

Matchday 1: Wednesday September 7, Napoli (a) - 8pm kick-off

Matchday 2: Tuesday September 13, Ajax (h) - 8pm kick-off

Matchday 3: Tuesday October 4, Rangers (h) - 8pm kick-off

Matchday 4: Wednesday October 12, Rangers (a) - 8pm kick-off

Matchday 5: Wednesday October 26, Ajax (a) - 8pm kick-off

Matchday 6: Tuesday November 1, Napoli (h) - 8pm kick-off

Liverpool's trip to Ibrox on October 12 comes at a tricky time for Jurgen Klopp's side, with the Reds playing Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium before their visit to Glasgow - plus Manchester City coming to Anfield four days later.

Klopp's side also go to Stamford Bridge straight after playing Napoli away on the first group game on a Wednesday night. Another London trip to Tottenham awaits them after the final group game at Anfield, but Liverpool will hope to have sealed qualification by then.

Group A: Rangers

Matchday 1: Wednesday September 7, Ajax (a) - 5.45pm kick-off

Matchday 2: Tuesday September 13, Napoli (h) - 8pm kick-off

Matchday 3: Tuesday October 4, Liverpool (a) - 8pm kick-off

Matchday 4: Wednesday October 12, Liverpool (h) - 8pm kick-off

Matchday 5: Wednesday October 26, Napoli (a) - 8pm kick-off

Matchday 6: Tuesday November 1, Ajax (h) - 8pm kick-off

Rangers' preparation for their first Champions League group game in 12 years will be hampered by the Old Firm derby at Celtic just four days before. Giovanni van Bronckhorst's side could also face a tricky second game at home to Napoli, with a lengthy trip to Aberdeen coming a few days before that Ibrox clash.

Group D: Tottenham

Matchday 1: Wednesday September 7, Marseille (h) - 8pm kick-off

Matchday 2: Tuesday September 13, Sporting Lisbon (a) - 5.45pm kick-off

Matchday 3: Tuesday October 4, Frankfurt (a) - 8pm kick-off

Matchday 4: Wednesday October 12, Frankfurt (h) - 8pm kick-off

Matchday 5: Wednesday October 26, Sporting Lisbon (h) - 8pm kick-off

Matchday 6: Tuesday November 1, Marseille (a) - 8pm kick-off

Tottenham will need to recover quickly from their north London derby at Arsenal on October 1 as they travel to Eintracht Frankfurt on the following Tuesday evening, before then going to Brighton the following weekend.

Antonio Conte's side will be hoping for a relatively easy start on matchday one at home to Marseille, as Manchester City is their next destination just a few days later. Meanwhile, Conte will be hoping to rest players for the final matchday trip to the French city in November, as Liverpool come to north London the following weekend.

Group E: Chelsea

Matchday 1: Tuesday September 6, Dinamo (a) - 5.45pm kick-off

Matchday 2: Wednesday September 14, Salzburg (h) - 8pm kick-off

Matchday 3: Wednesday October 5, AC Milan (h) - 8pm kick-off

Matchday 4: Tuesday October 11, AC Milan (a) - 8pm kick-off

Matchday 5: Tuesday October 25, Salzburg (a) - 5.45pm kick-off

Matchday 6: Wednesday November 2, Dinamo (h) - 8pm kick-off

Chelsea have a west London derby at Fulham just days after heading to eastern Europe to play Dinamo Kyiv. Thomas Tuchel's side also have a potentially difficult trip to Aston Villa immediately after a trip to the San Siro to play AC Milan. Another tricky run of games is a visit to Brighton just after playing RB Salzburg at the end of October. Chelsea will be hoping to rest players after qualifying for the knockout stages for their final group game at home to Dinamo, as Arsenal are the visitors to Stamford Bridge just a few days later.

Group F: Celtic

Matchday 1: Tuesday September 6, Real Madrid (h) - 8pm kick-off

Matchday 2: Wednesday September 14, Shakhtar Donetsk (a) - 5.45pm kick-off

Matchday 3: Wednesday October 5, RB Leipzig (a) - 5.45pm kick-off

Matchday 4: Tuesday October 11, RB Leipzig (h) - 8pm kick-off

Matchday 5: Tuesday October 25, Shakhtar Donetsk (h) - 8pm kick-off

Matchday 6: Wednesday November 2, Real Madrid (a) - 8pm kick-off

Ange Postecoglou's side host Real Madrid just a few days after playing the Old Firm derby with Rangers at Celtic Park. The Bhoys then gave to go to St Mirren just a few days after playing Shakhtar Donetsk in eastern Europe, while an away game in St Johnstone follows the RB Leipzig away trip on matchday three.

Group G: Man City

Matchday 1: Tuesday September 6, Sevilla (a) - 8pm kick-off

Matchday 2: Wednesday September 14, Borussia Dortmund (h) - 8pm kick-off

Matchday 3: Wednesday October 5, FC Copenhagen (h) - 8pm kick-off

Matchday 4: Tuesday October 11, FC Copenhagen (a) - 8pm kick-off

Matchday 5: Tuesday October 25, Borussia Dortmund (a) - 8pm kick-off

Matchday 6: Wednesday November 2, Sevilla (h) - 8pm kick-off

Pep Guardiola's City have a tricky start to European midweek action, with their trip to Sevilla coming inbetween a visit to Aston Villa and a home game with Tottenham. Their trip to Copenhagen in October comes days before a clash away at Liverpool, while City go to Leiciester just a few days after travelling back from Borussia Dortmund on matchday five.

Europa League

Group A: Arsenal

Matchday 1: Thursday September 8, FC Zurich (a) - 5.45pm kick-off

Matchday 2: Thursday September 15, PSV Eindhoven (h) - 8pm kick-off

Matchday 3: Thursday October 6, Bodø/Glimt (h) - 8pm kick-off

Matchday 4: Thursday October 13, Bodø/Glimt (a) - 5.45pm kick-off

Matchday 5: Thursday October 27, PSV Eindhoven (a) - 8pm kick-off

Matchday 6: Thursday November 3, FC Zurich (h) - 8pm kick-off

A potentially long trip to small Norwegian town Bodo/Glimt comes days before an early kick-off at Leeds on the following Sunday. Apart from that, Mikel Arteta's side face home games with Everton and Nottingham Forest after their other two group away games, while they also have games in London against Brentford, Liverpool and Chelsea after each home clash.

Group A: Man Utd

Matchday 1: Thursday September 8, Real Sociedad (h) - 8pm kick-off

Matchday 2: Thursday September 15, FC Sheriff (a) - 5.45pm kick-off

Matchday 3: Thursday October 6, Omonoia (a) - 5.45pm kick-off

Matchday 4: Thursday October 13, Omonoia (h) - 8pm kick-off

Matchday 5: Thursday October 27, FC Sheriff (h) - 8pm kick-off

Matchday 6: Thursday November 3, Real Sociedad (a) - 5.45pm kick-off

Erik ten Hag's side also don't have a gruesome travel list following the release of their Europa League fixtures. Their long trip to Nicosia to face Omonoia in October is followed up by a short trip to Merseyside on the following Sunday to play Everton. The only time United have to travel again after an away trip is when they go to Aston Villa just four days after their match at Real Sociedad on matchday six, but United will hope to have qualified by then.

Europa Conference League

Group A: Hearts

Matchday 1: Thursday September 8, İstanbul Başakşehir FK (h) - 5.45pm kick-off

Matchday 2: Thursday September 15, RFS (a) - 8pm kick-off

Matchday 3: Thursday October 6, Fiorentina (h) - 8pm kick-off

Matchday 4: Thursday October 13, Fiorentina (a) - 5.45pm kick-off

Matchday 5: Thursday October 27, RFS (h) - 8pm kick-off

Matchday 6: Thursday November 3, İstanbul Başakşehir FK (h) - 5.30pm kick-off

Hearts go to Motherwell immediately after their long trip to Latvia to play Riga-based side RFS. The Jam Tarts also have a long trip to Aberdeen following their visit to Florence to play Italian side Fiorentina in October. Hearts also host Celtic just before a potentially crucial home game against RFS on matchday five, which could determine whether they qualify from their Conference League group.

Group B: West Ham

Matchday 1: Thursday September 8, Fotbal Club FCSB (h) - 8pm kick-off

Matchday 2: Thursday September 15, Silkeborg IF (a) - 8pm kick-off

Matchday 3: Thursday October 6, Anderlecht (a) - 5.45pm kick-off

Matchday 4: Thursday October 13, Anderlecht (h) - 8pm kick-off

Matchday 5: Thursday October 27, Silkeborg IF (h) - 8pm kick-off

Matchday 6: Thursday November 3, Fotbal Club FCSB (h) - 8pm kick-off

David Moyes' Hammers face a long trip to Everton just days after coming back from a trip to Denmark to play Silkeborg on matchday two. West Ham have a London derby with Fulham just four days after their trip to Anderlecht, while they go to Manchester United four days after welcoming Silkeborg to the London Stadium at the end of October.