Ross Wilson: Rangers sporting director set for Nottingham Forest switch

Nottingham Forest are close to finalising a move for Rangers' sporting director Ross Wilson.

The 39-year-old, who has also worked at Falkirk, Watford, Huddersfield Town and Southampton, is in advanced talks with bosses at the City Ground.

Wilson is set to replace Filippo Giraldi - who was sacked on Tuesday - as Forest bid to avoid relegation from the Premier League.

During his four years at Ibrox, Wilson helped Rangers win their 55th top-flight title under Steven Gerrard before the Englishman moved to Aston Villa.

He appointed Giovanni van Bronckhorst as his successor as Rangers reached the Europa League final, and then brought in Michael Beale from QPR after the Dutchman's sacking.

Image: Wilson (left) appointed current Rangers boss Michael Beale after Giovanni van Bronckhorst's sacking

Rangers also smashed their player sale record in consecutive windows with academy graduate Nathan Patterson joining Everton in a deal worth £16m last January before Calvin Bassey moved to Ajax in a deal worth just under £23m.

However, some fans at Rangers have been frustrated with Wilson's signings as Celtic won the league title last summer and look to retain that crown this season.

Last month thousands of signs were unfurled before a game against Motherwell, with supporters calling for Wilson and managing director Stewart Robertson to be relieved of their duties.

Boyd: Wilson exit best for all parties

Following those protests, Sky Sports' Kris Boyd believes Wilson's move to Forest will benefit both clubs and the sporting director.

"There's no doubt Rangers' recruitment over the last few years hasn't been good enough, there's no getting away from it," the former Rangers striker told Sky Sports News.

"Fans have had enough and you've seen them turn on Stewart Robertson [managing director] and Ross Wilson.

"When that's your role at the football club you're always going to be judged on it. There's been a lot of criticism and I've had my say on it as well.

"You don't like to see fans turning on the board but they are paying their money, they're turning up and they want better.

"If the opportunity comes for Ross Wilson to a massive club in Nottingham Forest you would feel as if it would be too good an opportunity for him to turn down.

Image: Steve Cooper's Forest side are 18th in the Premier League as they look to avoid relegation

"They're in the Premier League and okay they are fighting for survival but you've got a chance to consolidate yourself as a Premier League club because that's where Nottingham Forest want to get back to, playing every year at that elite level. Ross Wilson will want to be part of it if that's the case.

"It hasn't been all bad at Rangers, there have been some good things, but once the fans start to voice their opinion at the level they have recently it's only going to end one way.

"If there is an opportunity for Ross Wilson to get out at this moment in time it could be best for all parties."