Leon Balogun: Rangers re-sign defender on one-year deal after Leon King injury

Rangers have re-signed defender Leon Balogun on a one-year deal following his departure from QPR.

The 35-year-old's return comes after an ankle injury suffered by Leon King on Tuesday, which will rule the youngster out for a 'significant period of time'.

Balogun, who won the Scottish Premiership and Scottish Cup during two seasons in Glasgow, made no secret of his desire to remain at the club but departed last summer when his contract was not renewed.

The Nigerian international - who spent last season at Loftus Road - has also played in the Bundesliga and Premier League, adding the experience which Gers boss Michael Beale has been searching for.

He is Rangers' seventh summer signing and after joining up with the team at their training camp in Germany, said: "I am just excited to be honest.

"It is still a bit unreal but it is very real, so I am just really really happy to be back at Rangers - it feels like coming home.

"Since I have left, I have always felt a lot of appreciation and love from friends I have made in Glasgow and around the club and now that I am back it is nice to say the least.

"I know second is no option, I know what people are going to say very quickly if we are not performing so it is time to get to work, put our best foot forward and make sure we get the results that we need."

Beale added: "Leon is a person that I have full trust in both as a footballer and a man.

"He is extremely well-liked by everyone inside the club, and we are very happy to have someone with his experience and leadership qualities re-joining our squad.

"Naturally he will integrate back into the club very quickly and he understands fully our way of working and style of play.

"As a free agent, we were able to move quickly so that he could join us here in Germany. It was really nice to see the reception he received from the players and staff on joining us here at the camp."

Rangers could yet make further additions this summer, with interest remaining in Nottingham Forest defender Jonathan Panzo and Los Angeles FC midfielder Jose Cifuentes.

As well as more new additions, the club are also understood to be open to offers for some first-team players including Antonio Colak, Glen Kamara and Scott Wright.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Kris Boyd believes Rangers were getting closer to Celtic under Ange Postecoglou, but does Brendan Rodgers' arrival change things?

Rangers will start the 2023/24 Scottish Premiership season with a trip to face Kilmarnock at Rugby Park, in a game live on Sky Sports.

Beale's side will then play the first leg of their Champions League third qualifying round on either August 8 or 9, before returning to league action with the visit of Livingston to Ibrox on August 12. The second leg of their European tie will be played on August 15.

Should Rangers progress to the play-off round, the first leg will take place on either August 22 or 23, with the second leg on August 29 or 30.

The first two Old Firm games of the campaign will take place in front of the Sky Sports cameras, with the first on September 3 and the second on December 30. The third meeting before the split is scheduled for April 6.

The winter break will return on January 3, the day after Rangers host Kilmarnock, and will end on January 19.

Following the round of matches on April 13, the division splits in half, with the top six teams playing one another once and the bottom six teams doing the same. The final day of the season will take place on the weekend of May 18/19.

