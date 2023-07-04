Jack Butland: New Rangers signing keen to continue Ibrox club's 'rich history of top goalkeepers'

Jack Butland aims to follow in the footsteps of two Rangers goalkeeping greats as he settles into life with the Ibrox club.

The 30-year-old joined the Light Blues last month on a four-year contract after his release by Crystal Palace and is in line to take over from 41-year-old Allan McGregor, whose time at the Govan outfit came to an end last season.

Appearing at the Rangers Training Centre on Tuesday, two days after the one-year anniversary of the death of former Rangers 'keeper Andy 'The Goalie' Goram, Butland spoke about emulating two Ibrox heroes.

"That's the plan," the England international said. "You are talking about two goalies - 'The Goalie' and Greegsy (McGregor) - two guys who have an incredible history with the club.

"They knew what Rangers was about. Watching the memorial video to Andy Goram the other day, painted a picture of what he was like, what he meant to the club and what the club meant to him.

"I think that's what this club is all about. It has a rich history of top goalkeepers and that is something that I will be looking to continue both on and off the pitch, trying to learn about the club, enjoy it, take it all in and hopefully follow in their footsteps which, of course, is a big ask because of what they have done."

Image: Butland is one of five new signings Rangers have made so far this summer

Butland, who spent the second half of last season on loan at Manchester United without playing, won the last of his nine England caps in a friendly victory over Switzerland in 2018 and has not given up hope of a return to the international fold, but insists it is not his priority.

"I am a patriotic guy," he said. "My country has always been important to me. To have represented them in the past is an honour. Of course I would love to get back to that.

"It is not my sole focus. My focus is to be successful at club level and that is to do my job here and whatever happens with that [England], I have always said, that will take care of itself. That is for others to decide.

"That will only happen if we are doing what we need to do here and I am playing well enough, which at the moment is my sole focus and if that comes, that is a bonus."

Butland is one of five new signings boss Michael Beale has made this summer and the Ibrox club are on the brink of completing a deal with Cremonese for 28-year-old Nigeria forward Cyriel Dessers.

Rangers on Tuesday announced a friendly against Olympiakos at Ibrox on Wednesday July 26, to complete their pre-season diary alongside fixtures against Newcastle, Hamburg and Hoffenheim.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Kris Boyd believes Rangers were getting closer to Celtic under Ange Postecoglou, but does Brendan Rodgers' arrival change things?

Rangers will start the 2023/24 Scottish Premiership season with a trip to face Kilmarnock at Rugby Park, in a game live on Sky Sports.

Michael Beale's side will then play the first leg of their Champions League third qualifying round on either August 8 or 9, before returning to league action with the visit of Livingston to Ibrox on August 12. The second leg of their European tie will be played on August 15.

Should Rangers progress to the play-off round, the first leg will take place on either August 22 or 23, with the second leg on August 29 or 30.

The first two Old Firm games of the campaign will take place in front of the Sky Sports cameras, with the first on September 3 and the second on December 30. The third meeting before the split is scheduled for April 6.

The winter break will return on January 3, the day after Rangers host Kilmarnock, and will end on January 19.

Following the round of matches on April 13, the division splits in half, with the top six teams playing one another once and the bottom six teams doing the same. The final day of the season will take place on the weekend of May 18/19.

