Jose Cifuentes: Rangers target arrives to complete move from Los Angeles FC to Ibrox

Jose Cifuentes has arrived in Glasgow ahead of a £1.2m move from Los Angeles FC to Rangers.

The 24-year-old is expected to sign a four-year deal, subject to a medical and relevant paperwork being finalised.

Ecuador international Cifuentes, who made 19 MLS appearances this season, had already agreed a pre-contract to move this winter as revealed by boss Michael Beale on Sky Sports News.

Meanwhile, Rangers are understood to be open to offers for Glen Kamara, with the midfielder currently training away from the first team.

Fashion Sakala is also the subject of interest from clubs in Saudi Arabia, while Scott Wright and Robby McCrorie are also among the players who could yet depart Ibrox this summer.

Rangers kick off their Scottish Premiership campaign at Kilmarnock on Saturday - live on Sky Sports - before the first leg of their Champions League third-round qualifier next Wednesday.

Kieran Dowell, Cyriel Dessers, Jack Butland, Sam Lammers, Leon Balogun, Dujon Sterling, Danilo Pereira da Silva and Abdallah Sima also joined Rangers during this transfer window.

