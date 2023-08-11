Rangers boss Michael Beale urges fans to back summer signings | 'Let’s learn and support them'

Michael Beale is urging the Rangers fans to back the club's new signings as he focuses on the positives after a disappointing start to the season.

After falling to a 1-0 defeat to Kilmarnock in their Scottish Premiership opener, the Ibrox side struggled in a 2-1 win over 10-man Servette in the first leg of their Champions League qualifier.

Beale has revamped his Ibrox squad this summer as he looks to end their Old Firm rivals' domestic dominance and make this season an unhappy return for Brendan Rodgers.

There have been nine new signings, including forwards Cyriel Dessers, Sam Lammers and Danilo, while a number of last season's first team have left the club.

The manager insists it is time for unity as they look to find some form, starting at home to Livingston on Saturday.

"It's a reloaded squad, there are lots of new faces and the challenge is to get that team really slick as quickly as we can," Beale said.

"I thought there were real positive signs in midweek, we would have liked to have scored one or two more goals then it would almost have been a perfect evening but it doesn't always work like that.

Image: Cyril Dessers scored Rangers' second in their win over Servette

"There were a lot of familiar faces in the squad last year, it seemed that people maybe got a bit fed up with some of those faces.

"We've got some new ones now, let's learn and support them and work to build this new team. I'm hugely motivated by that."

Scott Wright has returned to the club after his prospective move to Turkish club Pendikspor collapsed.

Beale doesn't envisage any change in his situation in the short term: "Scott Wright is a Rangers player for the foreseeable until anything changes."

Cifuentes set for first start

Image: Jose Cifuentes came off the bench in Rangers win over Servette

Jose Cifuentes will make his first Rangers start against Livingston at Ibrox on Saturday after a European cameo in midweek.

The 24-year-old Ecuador international signed a four-year contract from Los Angeles FC last week and is the most recent of nine new Michael Beale recruits.

The midfielder was an unused substitute in the shock 1-0 defeat by Kilmarnock in the cinch Premiership opener at Rugby Park last weekend but came on for Ryan Jack in the 77th minute of the 2-1 Champions League third qualifying round first-leg win over Servette at Ibrox on Wednesday night.

Beale said: "He is a prime example, he didn't get in until late on the previous Thursday, a bit of jet lag but I wanted him to be on the bench just to see Scottish football.

"There's eight substitutes, let's just get him there so he can understand the environment.

"He has just only moved into his new place the last couple of days so he is in and out of a hotel.

"I thought he was quite good when he came on the other night in a small glimpse but now I think he is ready."

